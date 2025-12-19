News: What If the Future Looked Back at Us? A New Sci-Fi Project Explores Gender, Power, and Perspective | CitizenWire

A defining feature of the experience is its eye-catching, hilarious original comic art, which portrays the main characters with biting satire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- What if men had to prove they were marriage material? What if men were judged by their biceps and facial symmetry? What if men needed to smile more in order to get promoted? And what if this wasn't satire - but a classified transmission from the future? Welcome to "Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground," produced by Movement 360 Inc., the feminist sci-fi universe quietly taking over the internet, where gender roles are reversed, power is reimagined, and Earth (circa 2025) is being studied as a fascinating-but deeply flawed-civilization.



Created by writer, director, and performer Anna Fishbeyn, "Galaxy 360" is not just a film-it is a fully built world set in the year 2195, where women rule, men compete in beauty pageants, and female confidence is considered a biological birthright.



Watch Galaxy 360 Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdxkIrTHD-I



Clips from the project have already amassed over 60 million views across social media, igniting laughter, backlash, think pieces, and one recurring response from women: "This is funny... but it's also our lives."



Early critics have embraced the project's audacity and originality. Film Daily called it "revolutionary," adding, "Beam us the hell up." iHeartRadio praised the film as "otherworldly funny and original," while Hollywood Chicago went further, calling it "the best hetero date movie ever made."



According to the future depicted in "Galaxy 360," men must work out - a lot, maintain elaborate skincare routines with Duck Fat Injections, and plump their lips with a dangerous procedure, known as Tarantula Lip Treatment. They are required to apologize frequently, sincerely, and with moisturized lips. Apologies are so central to future masculinity that the calendar includes an annual observance: The National Sorry Holiday, celebrated every July 15 as a ritual of male accountability.



Women make all major decisions. The future finds these norms not controversial, but evolutionary - beneficial to humanity - expanding its socio-political-economic powers and advances in technology and longevity.



"Galaxy 360" does not lecture. It mirrors.



By flipping gender expectations, it reveals how normalized power becomes invisible - until it is reversed. The humor lands first. The discomfort follows. The conversations linger.



Rather than releasing the project on a traditional streaming platform, Fishbeyn launched Galaxy360.film, an immersive, comic-book-styled experience where audiences do not simply watch a movie-they enter a civilization.



A defining feature of the experience is its eye-catching, hilarious original comic art, which portrays the main characters with Fishbeyn's signature biting satire. The comic universe is not supplemental-it is central-transforming feminist critique into something visual, playful, and instantly shareable.



Visitors to Galaxy360.film unlock deep sci-fi world-building through the Galaxy 360 Bible, original comic art, "The Labia Files" - a collection of "classified" real-world data extracted from Earth's cultural archives, "Breaking Earth News," where women from 2195 analyze modern society, and a community hub that offers daily satirical challenges designed to make you laugh and invites audiences to join and actively participate.



One of the project's most provocative extensions is "A Day in Matriarchy" - a monthly series where women live in power. Beaming up to the future is not easy. You need to state your desires, figure out the rules, and choose what you want after centuries of being trained to be chosen. Being in power also means: - no apologizing, no qualifying, no backtracking. Men are welcome to the party. The inaugural pilot - Dating in Matriarchy - launches on December 30th. The experience will explore the comedy and tragedy of modern dating through a futuristic lens, offering participants not answers, but a portal into a parallel universe.



Access to the portal is here: https://galaxy360.film/events.



"Galaxy 360" arrives at a moment of cultural exhaustion, when conversations about gender feel stuck-old debates reframed as viral takes, algorithm-fueled narcissism dominating relationship discourse, and hostility stretching from "the lonely guy" to "single for life." The project offers a different entry point by asking a deceptively simple question:



WHAT IF, INSTEAD OF ARGUING, WE FLIPPED THE WORLD?



As a result, "Galaxy 360" is being shared not only as entertainment, but as a catalyst-for world-building, perspective-shifting, and re-imagining what power looks like when viewed from the outside.



"It's not about denying our reality," says Fishbeyn. "It's about imagining the impossible-and using imagination to shift reality."



Designed as a loop rather than a one-off watch, Galaxy 360 invites viewers to unlock deeper layers of the world and actively participate in its universe. It does not ask audiences to agree. It dares them to engage.



The future is watching us.

It has questions.

It has notes.

It has jokes.



You can keep scrolling - or you can see what 2195 thinks of 2025.



"Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground" is now live at https://galaxy360.film/, inviting audiences to stream the film, explore the comic-driven universe, and imagine a future that can heal us all.

Learn More: https://movement360tv.com/

