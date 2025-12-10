News: New CCHR Documentary ‘Prescription for Violence’ Examines Documented Links Between Psychiatric Drugs and Acts of Violence | CitizenWire

Global Premieres Held on International Anti-Corruption Day, 9 December 2025

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) today announces the worldwide release of "Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry's Deadly Side Effects," a two-hour documentary presenting evidence connecting psychiatric drugs to incidents of violence, suicide, and self-harm. The documentary premieres internationally on Scientology Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



In the United States, one in four Americans is currently taking psychiatric drugs. Manufacturer labels list adverse effects including mania, hostility, aggression, psychosis, suicidal behavior, and homicidal ideation. Regulatory agencies worldwide have issued more than 100 warnings citing violent or suicidal behavior as documented risks. Despite this, the relationship between psychiatric drugs and violent acts has received limited public attention.



"Prescription for Violence" features interviews with victims and families, as well as investigators, attorneys, psychologists, and psychiatrists who have examined cases where individuals committed acts of violence while taking-or withdrawing from-psychotropic medication. The documentary includes analyses of several high-profile tragedies in which psychiatric drugs were reported to be factors.



Jan Eastgate, president of CCHR International, notes that while not all people taking these drugs can become violent or suicidal, a percentage of them will, making public awareness essential. "With the sheer volume of adverse event reports documenting aggression, psychosis, suicidal and even homicidal behavior, it is reckless to dismiss these risks," she said. "Families deserve full transparency, because when regulators and prescribers downplay these documented dangers, people pay with their lives."



The documentary also highlights the failures of a mental health system built on a pharmaceutical-biological model.



Thomas Insel, former director of the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health, admits: "There are 38,000 suicides each year in the United States. That means one about every 15 minutes... This is twice as common as homicide and...more common...than traffic fatalities." He further described his statement as "a confession," acknowledging his inability to achieve progress in addressing mental disorders.



CCHR has spent more than five decades researching and documenting risks associated with psychiatric treatments, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, stimulants, sedatives, and other psychotropic drugs. Its investigations contributed to regulatory actions including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2004 black-box warning that antidepressants can increase suicidal thoughts and behaviors in young people.



A study published in PLoS One identified 31 medications most strongly associated with violence in FDA adverse event reports-25 of which were psychiatric drugs. Subsequent regulatory warnings have confirmed risks of aggression and homicidal ideation with select antidepressants and ADHD medications.



GLOBAL AND LOCAL PREMIERES



In recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day, Churches of Scientology and CCHR chapters in more than 50 countries are hosting local premiere events and briefings.



HOW TO WATCH



"Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry's Deadly Side Effects" premiered globally on the Scientology Network on 9 December 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary is also available through the CCHR app on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Learn more: https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/prescription-for-violence.html



ABOUT CITIZENS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS



Co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit mental health watchdog dedicated to investigating and exposing abuses in the field of mental health. Through research, advocacy and education, CCHR works to expose the corruption and dangers associated with psychiatric practices worldwide. More Information: https://www.cchr.org/

