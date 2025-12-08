News: Optimal Blue names Lanny Rogers chief financial officer and Jeremy Moreno chief revenue officer | CitizenWire

Promotions elevate two longtime leaders into roles that deepen financial stewardship and strengthen revenue alignment as the company scales

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced the promotion of Lanny Rogers III, CPA, to chief financial officer (CFO) and Jeremy Moreno to chief revenue officer (CRO). Their combined experience and long track records of leadership position the company to advance its next stage of growth and client success with a dedicated financial strategy function and strengthened revenue oversight.



Rogers' promotion to CFO reflects the company's continued growth and investment in financial strategy as the business expands. As CFO, he will guide financial planning, forecasting, capital allocation and financial diligence on acquisitions, helping ensure the company grows with the discipline, visibility and long-term thinking required of a market leader.



"As we have continued to experience exponential growth and expansion, Lanny has been central to strengthening the financial nimbleness of our business," said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. "He brings clarity to complex decisions, balances discipline with pragmatism and understands the financial considerations that shape every part of our operations. He has already been helping steer our financial direction, and this role formalizes his leadership as we continue to scale responsibly to continue bringing new innovation and value to our clients."



Rogers first joined Optimal Blue in 2017 as an accounting manager and advanced to division controller in 2022 before being promoted to vice president of accounting in 2023 - his most recent role. A certified public accountant with deep expertise in financial operations, forecasting and organizational governance, he brings a collaborative approach and a steady, practical perspective to financial leadership across the company.



As CRO, Moreno will lead the company's unified revenue and client retention function, with a focus on aligning ongoing client success, client acquisition and long-term relationship growth. His leadership brings greater cohesion across the client lifecycle and prepares Optimal Blue to respond to shifting market dynamics with agility and clarity.



"Optimal Blue had a record year in 2025 for both adding new clients and expanding relationships with our existing clients. As we continue to prioritize our current and future clients' success across all aspects of our business, Jeremy's leadership in the CRO function creates a unified team dedicated to this essential function," said Tyrrell. "Jeremy has a track record of focusing on the needs of our clients and driving predictable, long-term growth for Optimal Blue, and he is the right leader to further align our strategies around client retention."



Moreno has been part of Optimal Blue for more than a decade, most recently serving as vice president of sales, where he led acquisition strategies and supported relationship growth initiatives for lenders and partners nationwide. His experience spans operations, client services, training and retention, giving him deep insight into how customers use the company's platform and where they need support as markets evolve.



About Optimal Blue



Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance - from pricing transparency and accuracy to pipeline risk management and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.

Learn More: https://www2.optimalblue.com/

