News: StallPlus-Go Portable Stall-Gap Blocker Improves Restroom Privacy and Safety In Public Restrooms | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- Privacy concerns in public restrooms continue to grow, with 72% of Americans reporting discomfort due to visible gaps between stall doors and frames. Whether at work, school, restaurants, airports, or entertainment venues, restroom privacy has become a personal safety issue affecting millions every day. "Two hundred million people use a public restroom every week," says Bob Kodner, president of StallPlus-Go. "Yet many public and commercial restrooms have sizable gaps at stall doors that make users feel unsafe and exposed. Restroom privacy is more than a restroom concern-it's a personal safety concern."



StallPlus-Go, a portable stall-gap blocker, offers a simple, affordable, and effective solution that works in any restroom. "Public and commercial restrooms can create uncomfortable experiences because of privacy-violating gaps at stall doors," Kodner explains. "StallPlus-Go eliminates the risk of strangers viewing us in a compromising position."



Designed for convenience, StallPlus-Go Privacy-Gap Blockers require no assembly. Users simply unroll and attach. StallPlus-Go is pre-measured to fit all standard stalls, delivering instant, reliable privacy wherever needed.



"Best of all," Kodner adds, "StallPlus-Go provides the peace of mind we all want when using a public or commercial restroom."



"In addition to Stall Plus-Go," Kodner continues, "we also manufacture StallPlus Restroom Privacy guards that are used by top companies around the world. That's why our slogan is, 'Block Out Faces In Private Spaces.'"



StallPlus-Go Privacy-Gap Blockers are made in the USA and engineered for use in all public and commercial restrooms.



