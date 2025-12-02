News: 10 Best Gigantamax Pokémon GO: Raids, Weakness and Get – New Guide from PoGoskill | CitizenWire

TOPPER

By on December 2, 2025 in All Stories Index, National News, Technology

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- With the latest in-game updates bringing new Gigantamax raids Pokémon GO and special seasonal events, Trainers are once again focusing on the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO to strengthen their teams. This guide from PoGoskill summarizes current raid highlights, top selections, and ways players can join these events efficiently.

PoGoskill is a highly reputed software company known for its top-notch GPS spoofing software solutions for iOS and Android users. It is widely used for spoofing Pokémon GO and Monster Hunter Now to maximize the gaming experience without walking.

PART 1. TOP 10 STRONGEST GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.

Based on overall performance, many Trainers refer to the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO tier list. Here's a quick visual lineup highlighting the top 10 Gigantamax contenders, showcasing their immense power and unique battle presence today. Gigantamax Charizard is the strongest Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon GO.


PART 2. WHAT ARE ALL THE G-MAX MOVES?

Gigantamax PokémonG-Max MoveType
CharizardG-Max WildfireFire
CentiskorchG-Max CentifernoFire
CinderaceG-Max FireballFire
BlastoiseG-Max CannonadeWater
InteleonG-Max HydrosnipeWater
VenusaurG-Max Vine LashGrass
RillaboomG-Max Drum SoloGrass
PikachuG-Max Volt CrashElectric
ToxtricityG-Max Stun ShockElectric / Poison
GengarG-Max TerrorGhost
LaprasG-Max ResonanceIce
CoalossalG-Max VolcalithRock
MachampG-Max Chi StrikeFighting
Urshifu (Single-Strike)G-Max One BlowDark
Urshifu (Rapid-Strike)G-Max Rapid FlowWater
CorviknightG-Max Wind RageFlying
HattereneG-Max SmitePsychic / Fairy
AlcremieG-Max FinaleFairy
GrimmsnarlG-Max SnoozeDark / Fairy
DuraludonG-Max DepletionDraGOn
ButterfreeG-Max BefuddleBug
OrbeetleG-Max GravitasPsychic / Bug
GarbodorG-Max MalodorPoison
FlappleG-Max TartnessGrass / DraGOn
AppletunG-Max SweetnessGrass / DraGOn
SandacondaG-Max SandblastGround
CopperajahG-Max SteelsurgeSteel
MeowthG-Max GOld RushNormal
EeveeG-Max CuddleNormal
SnorlaxG-Max ReplenishNormal
MelmetalG-Max MeltdownSteel
PART 3. WEAKNESS & BEST COUNTERS FOR GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.

Gigantamax's weakness depends on the Pokémon's original typing-Gigantamax forms do not change defensive types. Most forms fall quickly to top Fairy, Psychic, Rock, or Electric attackers, giving players the best counters for Gigantamax Pokémon GO.

Coordinated Gigantamax raid teams' help, 3-5 people can beat Gigantamax, you can beat a Gigantamax pokémon by yourself is only possible for low-tier targets.

These details are especially important as some players find the reason why is Gigantamax so hard in Pokémon GO.

PART 4. HOW TO GET GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO?

To help Trainers join special opportunities without distance limitations, PoGoskill offers 0-distance access to special timed research events and Max Battles, enabling players to obtain Gigantamax Pokémon quickly and reliably. Whether you need to join remote raid clusters or complete time-limited objectives, PoGoskill makes participation simple and instant.

