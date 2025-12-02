News: 10 Best Gigantamax Pokémon GO: Raids, Weakness and Get – New Guide from PoGoskill | CitizenWire

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- With the latest in-game updates bringing new Gigantamax raids Pokémon GO and special seasonal events, Trainers are once again focusing on the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO to strengthen their teams. This guide from PoGoskill summarizes current raid highlights, top selections, and ways players can join these events efficiently.



PoGoskill is a highly reputed software company known for its top-notch GPS spoofing software solutions for iOS and Android users. It is widely used for spoofing Pokémon GO and Monster Hunter Now to maximize the gaming experience without walking.



PART 1. TOP 10 STRONGEST GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.



Based on overall performance, many Trainers refer to the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO tier list. Here's a quick visual lineup highlighting the top 10 Gigantamax contenders, showcasing their immense power and unique battle presence today. Gigantamax Charizard is the strongest Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon GO.





PART 2. WHAT ARE ALL THE G-MAX MOVES?





Gigantamax Pokémon G-Max Move Type Charizard G-Max Wildfire Fire Centiskorch G-Max Centiferno Fire Cinderace G-Max Fireball Fire Blastoise G-Max Cannonade Water Inteleon G-Max Hydrosnipe Water Venusaur G-Max Vine Lash Grass Rillaboom G-Max Drum Solo Grass Pikachu G-Max Volt Crash Electric Toxtricity G-Max Stun Shock Electric / Poison Gengar G-Max Terror Ghost Lapras G-Max Resonance Ice Coalossal G-Max Volcalith Rock Machamp G-Max Chi Strike Fighting Urshifu (Single-Strike) G-Max One Blow Dark Urshifu (Rapid-Strike) G-Max Rapid Flow Water Corviknight G-Max Wind Rage Flying Hatterene G-Max Smite Psychic / Fairy Alcremie G-Max Finale Fairy Grimmsnarl G-Max Snooze Dark / Fairy Duraludon G-Max Depletion DraGOn Butterfree G-Max Befuddle Bug Orbeetle G-Max Gravitas Psychic / Bug Garbodor G-Max Malodor Poison Flapple G-Max Tartness Grass / DraGOn Appletun G-Max Sweetness Grass / DraGOn Sandaconda G-Max Sandblast Ground Copperajah G-Max Steelsurge Steel Meowth G-Max GOld Rush Normal Eevee G-Max Cuddle Normal Snorlax G-Max Replenish Normal Melmetal G-Max Meltdown Steel Kingler G-Max Foam Burst Water

PART 3. WEAKNESS & BEST COUNTERS FOR GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.Gigantamax's weakness depends on the Pokémon's original typing-Gigantamax forms do not change defensive types. Most forms fall quickly to top Fairy, Psychic, Rock, or Electric attackers, giving players the best counters for Gigantamax Pokémon GO.Coordinated Gigantamax raid teams' help, 3-5 people can beat Gigantamax, you can beat a Gigantamax pokémon by yourself is only possible for low-tier targets.These details are especially important as some players find the reason why is Gigantamax so hard in Pokémon GO.PART 4. HOW TO GET GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO?To help Trainers join special opportunities without distance limitations, PoGoskill offers 0-distance access to special timed research events and Max Battles, enabling players to obtain Gigantamax Pokémon quickly and reliably. Whether you need to join remote raid clusters or complete time-limited objectives, PoGoskill makes participation simple and instant.For event details, collaboration requests, or media inquiries, please contact the PoGoskill team.More information about PoGoskill: https://www.PoGoskill.com/X/Twitter: @PoGoskill_IncYouTube: @PoGoskillADDITIONAL INFORMATION:https://www.pogoskill.com/pokemon-ios/best-gigantamax-pokemon-in-pokemon-go.html

Learn More: https://www.pogoskill.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.