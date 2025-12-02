News: New Cadence Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Jasia Hu, Expanding Its Growing Movement Toward Membership-Based Primary Care | CitizenWire

LONG BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- New Cadence Healthcare is excited to welcome Dr. Jasia Hu, M.D., who officially joined our team on December 1, 2025. A board-certified family medicine physician who has cared for the Long Beach community since 2010, Dr. Hu brings deep experience in preventive care, chronic disease management, and patient education.



Dr. Hu grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, attended UC Berkeley, and earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine. After completing her residency at Long Beach Memorial, she became board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.



Throughout her career, Dr. Hu has been known for her unrushed, attentive approach to patient care. She builds long-term relationships with individuals and families, often caring for multiple generations. She explains, "My approach to medicine is centered around preventive care, education, and empowering patients to take an active role in their own health. New Cadence's model allows me to practice the kind of thoughtful, patient-focused medicine I've always valued."



A PRACTICE BUILT AROUND PERSONAL CONNECTION



New Cadence Healthcare is a membership-based primary care practice that centers healthcare around meaningful doctor-patient relationships. By limiting patient panel sizes, physicians are able to offer longer visits, same or next-day appointments, direct access, and individualized care plans.



Since opening just one year ago, New Cadence has seen remarkable growth. Founder Dr. Cordelia Lieberman Sotelo reached her full membership panel within her first year, a milestone that reflects the community's desire for a more personal, connected healthcare experience.



With Dr. Hu joining the team, New Cadence will be able to welcome a limited number of new patients under her 300-member cap. Interest in her panel has already been strong, reaffirming the need for a model of care that prioritizes time, access, and relationships.



Dr. Sotelo shares, "My mission is to deliver individualized and attentive care that corporate practices often do not support. The phrase I hear from patients about the value of this kind of service is, 'it's a no-brainer.' That tells me we are meeting a real need."



RESTORING WHAT PRIMARY CARE SHOULD FEEL LIKE



New Cadence was created in response to the limitations of traditional healthcare, where rushed visits, long wait times, and rules that limit meaningful interaction have become routine. The practice offers a different path: care that is personal, responsive, and built around the patient as a whole person, leading to better health outcomes and experiences.



Dr. Hu officially joins the practice this December, further expanding New Cadence's ability to provide accessible, relationship-based primary care to Long Beach residents seeking a more attentive and individualized experience.



Learn more: https://newcadencehealthcare.com/



