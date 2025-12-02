News: Jazz Fest Returns to Pompano Beach, FL for a 5th Year on April 18-19, 2026 | CitizenWire

Announcing Our Spectacular LINEUP in this Warm, Jazzy, FREE, Beachside Experience - Save Your Dates!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, proudly announces the milestone "sapphire" 5th anniversary of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. Set along the city's stunning shoreline, the festival once again brings two days of world-class performances, culinary delights, and community celebration - all free to the public. This event is set to rival the most notable Jazz Festivals in the county, with warm breezes, salted air and the vibes of sultry jazz.



BEYOND THE EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCES, JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH OFFERS:



* Exclusive VIP opportunities with premium viewing and commemorative 5th anniversary items



* Local Talent Stage (artists announced soon)



* Culinary village featuring local and global flavors



* A scenic beachfront setting perfect for all ages



* Creative activations showcasing Pompano Beach's Artists in Residence and placemaking projects



This spring, Pompano Beach will transform into a vibrant hub of rhythm and soul as Jazz Fest unites an exceptional lineup of performers and invites residents and visitors from near and far. Each performance's distinctive style, while standing strong individually, will blend into a festival experience that audiences can't forget long after the final note fades.



"What began five years ago as an ambitious cultural initiative has evolved into one of South Florida's premier music events, attracting thousands of visitors from across the state and beyond," says Cultural Affairs Director Ty Tabing. "Thanks to the support of the City Commission and the dedication of Pompano Beach Arts, our Jazz Fest continues to enrich the community, fuel local economic growth, and highlight the city's creative energy."



GRAMMY WINNERS ARE COMING TO OUR STAGE!



In our star-studded lineup, no name shines brighter than multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Brian Culbertson-a genre-defying musical force known for electrifying every stage he graces. Also among them is Ghost Note, the powerhouse funk-fusion ensemble that takes rhythmic innovation to new heights. Additionally, Percussionists Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth are recipients of two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Culcha Vulcha (2017) and Sylva (2016).



LOCAL TALENT IS NOT TO BE MISSED



The Local Talent Stage remains a cornerstone of the festival, celebrating the depth and diversity of our community's musicians. While we're not ready to announce this year's performers just yet, stay tuned-exciting local talent updates are coming soon.



Your RSVP helps us to plan for adequate security, food, drinks, and merchandise. Sign up today to stay informed about all things Jazz Fest.



TWO NIGHTS OF UNFORGETTABLE JAZZ - ONE INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE! FREE COMMUNITY EVENT



SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2026



:: Opening the Night: Kim Scott



Start your evening wrapped in the elegance of Kim Scott's radiant flute artistry. The 2024 Artist of the Year (Smooth Jazz Network) and breakout star of 2021, whose No.1 Billboard album 'SHINE!' brought her global acclaim, Scott is widely-known for her smooth, contemporary sound and expressive stage presence. She brings a refreshing, melodic energy that invites audiences in from the very first note. Her music dances between sophistication and soulful groove, setting the perfect foundation for the night's journey. She opens the festival with grace, warmth, and a musical sparkle that captivates listeners of every age.



:: Elevating the Energy: Richard Elliot



Then the stage heats up - and so does the crowd. "Grammy-nominated saxophonist Richard Elliot with decades of chart-topping contemporary jazz recordings is an iconic saxophonist with a tone that's instantly recognizable. Bringing a thrilling dose of power and charisma, Elliot's performances are known for their drive, passion, and undeniable flair. Richard's bold sound bridges the finesse of smooth jazz with the pulse of funk and R&B, energizing the audience and building anticipation for the evening's grand finale.



:: Brian Culbertson



Closing out the night is none other than...insert drumroll.... Brian Culbertson. Whether he's behind the piano lighting up the room with his trombone, or driving a rhythmic explosion alongside his band, Brian delivers a high-energy, immersive experience that seamlessly blends jazz, funk, soul, and pure showmanship. Culbertson performs majestic music - and creates an atmosphere, a feeling, a moment you'll carry long after the final note.



With 30 Billboard No. 1 singles, Brian's impact on contemporary jazz and funk is undeniable. A true crowd-maker and moment-creator, Brian Culbertson ensures the night ends with magic. He is not to be missed!



SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026



:: Connie Han - The Opener with an Edge



Kicking things off is the brilliant Steinway Artist Connie Han, whose explosive piano style blends classic jazz sophistication with modern swagger. Described by Variety as "one of contemporary jazz's most talented and inventive musicians" and dubbed by DownBeat Magazine "The Jazz Warrior-Goddess" with "a skill and ferocity unmatched by all but the most accomplished of pianists." She's bold, edgy, and sets the tone for a night that's anything but ordinary. Her performance opens the door to what jazz can be: daring, expressive, and fresh.



:: Walter Beasley - Smooth, Soulful, and Unmistakably Signature



Following Connie Han is the iconic, Walter Beasley, a two-time Boston Music Awards winner, whose silky saxophone and soulful vocals have made him one of the most beloved figures in contemporary jazz. He brings warmth, groove, and heartfelt emotion - creating the perfect musical bridge in the evening. Where Han is fiery and sharp, Beasley is smooth and soothing, balancing the night with a rich, melodic soulfulness.



:: Ghost-Note Brings the Heat - Headed by Snarky Puppy's multi-Grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth



Closing out the night is Ghost-Note whose explosive sound - filled with deep-pocket grooves, electrifying percussion, and high-energy stage presence - transforms jazz into an unstoppable force.



Don't miss the BEST, FREE Jazz Fest ON THE BEACH in the country - Where every note tells a story, and every artist brings something extraordinary.



Performance times and full festival schedule to be announced soon.



Pompano Beach Arts



Pompano Beach Arts remains committed to producing an event that celebrates artistic excellence while showcasing the city's growing reputation as a cultural destination in South Florida. We are also proud to announce the support of the Broward Cultural Division which has provided financial support for this event.



ABOUT POMPANO BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT



The Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, provides diverse cultural programming-including visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, and dance-for the enrichment of residents and visitors throughout Pompano Beach and South Florida. The department manages key cultural venues such as the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center including The Hive Black Box Theater, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. It also oversees the City's Public Art Program and Artists in Residence initiatives.



