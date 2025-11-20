News: DocMagic enhances Total eClose platform with new IPEN capability for broader digital closing flexibility | CitizenWire

In-person electronic notarization option strengthens DocMagic's eNotary offering and supports diverse borrower and settlement agent preferences

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc. announced today the availability of its in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) capability, extending the company's Total eClose™ platform to support more closing scenarios and borrower preferences across the country. IPEN offers lenders, settlement agents, notaries and borrowers an additional digital option for situations where remote online notarization (RON) is not jurisdictionally permitted or simply not the preferred experience.



While RON remains a powerful tool for digital closings, it is not authorized for real estate transactions in every state. Today, IPEN is permitted in 46 states and the District of Columbia, making it a widely accessible alternative that preserves the benefits of electronic execution even in jurisdictions that do not permit remote notarization. For lenders, this expanded coverage translates into greater operational flexibility and a more consistent eClosing workflow regardless of geography.



"Not every transaction can be remote, but every transaction can be digital," said Michael Morford, chief technology officer at DocMagic. "By adding IPEN, we're enabling lenders, settlement agents and notaries to provide the kind of in-person experience many consumers still prefer while maintaining all the efficiency, accuracy and immediacy of an electronic closing."



A key advantage of IPEN is its flexibility. Where permitted by state law, settlement agents and notaries can switch between RON and IPEN within the same transaction, supporting co-borrowers in different locations or accommodating last-minute changes in borrower availability. The immediate availability of electronically executed documents also shortens post-closing timelines, accelerates funding and reduces costs associated with paper handling.



The addition of IPEN also supports a wide range of borrower preferences. Some clients want hands-on guidance, and others value the relationship and ceremony of an in-person signing. IPEN preserves that face-to-face experience while delivering the efficiency and accuracy of a 100% digital closing, giving lenders a way to meet every borrower where they are without sacrificing speed, accuracy or auditability.



"IPEN rounds out the Total eClose platform so every closing-hybrid, remote or in-person-can be managed through one trusted digital ecosystem," said Pat Theodora, DocMagic co-founder and CEO. "This enhancement reflects our commitment to supporting all participants in the closing process and helping our clients deliver a consistent digital experience, regardless of the borrower's location or preference."



DocMagic's proprietary IPEN technology works on any connected device with no special hardware or training required. Built on the same trusted foundation as DocMagic's RON capability, IPEN uses the familiar DocMagic signing interface and is available to all notaries within the company's nationwide notary network. All RON-capable notaries in the system can also perform IPEN. Optional identity verification tools such as knowledge-based authentication (KBA) and ID Verify remain available but are not required for in-person sessions, creating a faster, more efficient process for both notaries and borrowers.



For more information about DocMagic's eNotary solutions, including IPEN and RON, visit https://www.docmagic.com/enotary.



About DocMagic:



Founded in 1987, DocMagic, Inc. is a leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Built with DocMagic's patented technologies, the company's solutions facilitate precision-based digital lending transactions, connecting industry participants and ensuring data integrity. Backed by decades of compliance expertise, DocMagic's in-house specialists monitor legal and regulatory changes at both federal and state levels. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.

Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.