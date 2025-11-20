News: Lake Michigan Credit Union selects FirstClose Equity Order Management for automated home equity settlement workflows | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has implemented FirstClose's Equity Order Management to automate settlement workflows for its home equity lending operations.



With the implementation of FirstClose Equity Order Management, LMCU will be able to generate and track settlement orders directly within its loan origination system, apply business rules for vendor selection and ensure that completed reports and documents flow seamlessly back into the loan record. By reducing manual touchpoints and eliminating redundant data entry, the integration will deliver faster turnaround times, fewer handoffs, improved lien reporting accuracy and greater efficiency for staff and members alike.



"Home equity is an important way we support our members' financial needs, and implementing FirstClose Equity Order Management allows us to make that process faster, easier and more reliable," said Eric Schlagheck, vice president of mortgage processing and home equity lending at Lake Michigan Credit Union. "By streamlining the behind-the-scenes work, we're able to focus more on delivering the level of service our members expect and deserve."



"LMCU's implementation of FirstClose Equity Order Management shows how technology can enhance the member experience by making the home equity process faster and more consistent," said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. "We're proud to support LMCU's commitment to service by delivering automation and integrated workflows that remove friction for both staff and members."



Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., LMCU is the largest credit union in the state and one of the largest in the nation, serving more than 600,000 members. The credit union continues to invest in technology that simplifies lending processes and improves member experiences across its financial services portfolio.



FirstClose Equity Order Management is part of the company's broader platform designed to help lenders reduce costs, improve consistency and accelerate home equity closings.



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://firstclose.com.



