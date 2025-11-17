News: HitPaw 2025 Black Friday Deals: Up to 60% Off on Premium Creative Tools for a Limited Time | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneer in intuitive and powerful multimedia enhancer & editing solutions, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of its 2025 Black Friday campaign - kicking off, November 11th, and running for a limited time! This year's event brings exclusive discounts of up to 60% on its suite of top-tier creative tools, inviting content creators, professionals, and hobbyists alike to grab the year's best savings on software designed to elevate every creative project.



WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE 2025 HITPAW BLACK FRIDAY CAMPAIGN:



* AI Bundle Deals up to 60% OFF: Secure significant savings on select HitPaw tools, ideal for creators looking to enhance their workflows-from photo touch-ups to video editing and audio refinement.



* 1+1 Perpetual Plan Combo up to 50% OFF: Combining long-term access with rewards for loyal customers.



* Single Creatives up to 40% OFF: Access to AI-powered media solutions, including video, audio, and image editing & enhancer tools.



EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:



1. Value-Packed Bundles & Perpetual Licenses: Get more for less with exclusive Black Friday bundles-combining multiple tools at a discounted rate.



2. AI-Powered E-Commerce Content Creation Made Affordable: Unlock HitPaw's cutting-edge AI tools tailored for e-commerce at a fraction of the regular cost. Boost your product listings with automatic photo enhancer and background removal for sharp, professional photos. Effortlessly trim and enhance unboxing or demo videos with one-click editing and effects. Refine audio with noise reduction for clear product intros or live commentary, and generate multi-effect voiceovers to make promotional video attractive.



HERE IS THE LIST OF THE MAIN DISCOUNTS:



1. HitPaw VikPea (Video Enhancer): $74.99/Year (Win) | $82.79/Year (Mac) (40% OFF)



2. HitPaw FotorPea (Photo Enhancer & Editor): $67.79/Year (Win) | $74.99/Year (Mac) (40% OFF)



3. HitPaw VoicePea (AI Voice Changer): $27.96/Year (Win) | $32.16/Year (Mac) (30% OFF)



4. HitPaw Univd (Video Converter): $27.96/Year (Win) | $27.96/Year (Mac) (30% OFF)



5. HitPaw Watermark Remover: $13.99/Year (Win) | $18.19/Year (Mac) (30% OFF)



6. HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw FotorPea Bundle: $118.99/Year (Win) | $131.49/Year (Mac) (50% OFF)



7. HitPaw VikPea + HitPaw Univd Bundle Bundle: $82.47/Year (Win) | $88.47/Year (Mac) (50% OFF)



8. 5-in-1 Ultimate Bundle (VikPea + FotorPea + VoicePea + Univd + Watermark Remover): $135.16/Year (Win) | $149.96/Year (Mac) (60% OFF)



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:



To explore the advanced Lifetime deals and claim discounts, visit HitPaw's official Black Friday page: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html.



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, audio enhancer and editing tools. With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.



