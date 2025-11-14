News: Tellwell Publishing Wins BBB Torch Award for Ethics for the Second Consecutive Year | CitizenWire

VICTORIA, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Tellwell Publishing is proud to announce that it has received a BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Professional Services category for the second year in a row. This marks the company's fourth consecutive nomination and second win, recognizing Tellwell's ongoing commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and integrity in the publishing industry.



"We are very honoured to receive this award again," said Tim Lindsay, Founder & CEO of Tellwell Publishing. "Our work is built on trust-trust from authors who come to us with their ideas, their experiences, and their stories. This recognition reflects the care, professionalism, and dedication our team brings to every project."



A MILESTONE YEAR FOR TELLWELL



The award comes during a significant milestone for Tellwell, as the company celebrates 10 years in business. Since opening its doors in 2015, Tellwell has supported authors across the globe and has now published over 6,000 books.



Throughout 2025, Tellwell has continued to expand its impact and offerings, including:



* Launching the Demystifying Self-Publishing podcast, designed to make the publishing journey clearer and more accessible for authors.



* Hosting the inaugural Empowered Author Summit, a free three-day online event featuring more than 20 speakers and over 800 registrants.



These initiatives reflect Tellwell's commitment not only to publishing books but also to empowering authors with knowledge and community.



CELEBRATING AT THE BBB AWARDS GALA



Members of the Tellwell team attended the BBB Awards Gala at the Union Club in Victoria, BC, to celebrate the achievement.



Representing the company were:

* Tim Lindsay, Founder & CEO

* Monica Martinez, Head of Marketing

* Mitch Anderson, Senior Publishing Consultant



Tellwell extends its sincere thanks to its worldwide community of authors.



"Every story we help share carries so much heart," said Monica Martinez, Head of Marketing at Tellwell. "This award is a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do-and how grateful we are for the authors who make it all worthwhile."



ABOUT TELLWELL PUBLISHING



Tellwell Publishing is an assisted self-publishing company headquartered in Victoria, BC, working with authors across Canada and across the world. Since 2015, Tellwell has published more than 6,000 books and continues to grow as a world-class publisher offering editing, design, marketing, distribution, and printing services to indie authors. Tellwell's mission is to support authors with transparency, expertise, and a deeply personal approach to the publishing process.



For more information, visit: https://tellwellpublishing.com/



