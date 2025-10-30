News: Click n’ Close appoints Jon Wilson as Vice President of Accounting | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the addition of Jon Wilson as Vice President of Accounting. In this role, Wilson will oversee corporate accounting, financial reporting and process optimization, supporting the company's continued growth and operational excellence.



Wilson brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance leadership within the mortgage and financial services sectors. Prior to joining Click n' Close, he served as Vice President of Finance for Bay Equity, LLC, a subsidiary of Redfin Inc., where he oversaw financial operations, including audit management, warehouse certification reporting and banking relationships. Previously, Wilson held senior accounting roles at Algentis, LLC (a subsidiary of HUB International) and First Collateral Services (a subsidiary of CitiMortgage).



"Jon's extensive background in financial management, audit oversight and operational efficiency makes him a tremendous asset to our leadership team," said Gary McKiddy, CFO of Click n' Close. "His experience supporting complex financial infrastructures within mortgage lending organizations will strengthen our accounting operations and position us for continued expansion."



"I'm thrilled to join Click n' Close and contribute to its mission of delivering innovative lending solutions," Wilson said. "The company's reputation for combining strong financial stewardship with forward-thinking programs like One-Time Close construction lending and down payment assistance aligns perfectly with my professional values and experience."



Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Chico State University and an MBA in Finance from Golden Gate University.



About Click n' Close, Inc.



Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division-the nation's largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans-Click n' Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.



In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n' Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.



Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/



