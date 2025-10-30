News: ‘Elevate Eldercare’ Podcast Explores the Future of Person-directed Care as LeadingAge and the Global Ageing Network Summit Kicks Off in Boston | CitizenWire

AgingIN and LeadingAge CEOs Discuss the Power of Storytelling in Aging Services

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- AgingIN, a global leader in culture transformation in long-term care, continues to call for bold commitments to aging services as it participates in the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and the Global Ageing Network Summit in Boston, November 1-5, 2025. At the summit, the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea, Massachusetts - the nation's first urbanGreen House® community - will be highlighted as a model of how small-house design and technology can promote autonomy, dignity, and connection for ALS and MS residents.



Beyond its presence at the summit, AgingIN continues to shape the national conversation through its "Elevate Eldercare" podcast, hosted by CEO Susan Ryan. Katie Smith Sloan, President and CEO of LeadingAge, joins the podcast this month to explore how storytelling, leadership, and collaboration can drive systemic reform.



Smith Sloan reflects on her career spanning the U.S. Senate, AARP, and now LeadingAge, where she leads 5,500 nonprofit, mission-driven providers nationwide. She emphasizes the need for bold thinking, public-private partnerships, and policies that keep human dignity at the heart of care.



"None of us can solve these challenges in a vacuum," Smith Sloan says. "We need to lift each other up, take risks, and act boldly on what we know works."



This belief is reflected in AgingIN's renewed commitment as well. "At AgingIN, we believe person-directed living and culture change are not only compassionate but also sustainable," said Ryan. "Katie's leadership at LeadingAge reminds us that reform begins with courage, collaboration, and truth-telling. Real innovation happens when people come together to reimagine what aging can be."



CONTINUING THE CONVERSATION: STORIES THAT DRIVE CHANGE



The Elevate Eldercare podcast episode on Oct. 29 showcases leaders Peter Murphy Lewis, the documentarian behind "People Worth Caring About," and Erin Hart, a marketing and policy leader with the Ohio Health Care Association. They discuss the power of sharing stories from direct-care professionals to demonstrate their dedication, spotlight the workforce's worth and impact, and shape meaningful change.



The November 5th episode, timed with Veterans Day, features Jack York, the founder of Talegate, a storytelling and documentary platform that elevates elders by sharing their remarkable stories. In this episode, Ryan and York's conversation honors veterans and explores the tremendous value of sharing elders' stories to help shift the stigma around aging in our communities.



ABOUT THE "ELEVATE ELDERCARE" PODCAST



The "Elevate Eldercare" podcast brings together thought leaders, activists, academics, and advocates in aging services, providing a space for thoughtful discourse and diverse perspectives. Every Wednesday, host Susan Ryan, the CEO of AgingIN, leads enlightening, provocative, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations. Together, the hosts and guests explore the opportunities and challenges in building a new, dignified person-directed living system through the lens of the AgingIN model. Listen to the "Elevate Eldercare" podcast by AgingIN at: https://aginginnovation.org/news/elevate-eldercare-podcast/.



ABOUT AGINGIN



AgingIN is the National Coordinating Center for culture transformation in long-term care. As home to The Green House Project and Pioneer Network, AgingIN equips providers, care teams, and communities with education, research, and practical tools to advance person-directed living. Together, we work to create care environments where older adults thrive-and where care professionals find purpose and pride in their work. Learn more and join IN at: https://aginginnovation.org/.



Learn More: https://aginginnovation.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.