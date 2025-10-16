News: Optimal Blue continues to debut new innovations across complete capital markets platform ahead of MBA Annual Convention and Expo | CitizenWire

New data product and three platform enhancements deliver increased market transparency, pricing accuracy, counterparty oversight and trading automation

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced the launch of a new data solution to deliver increased market transparency, as well as three major platform enhancements focused on pricing accuracy, trade execution and counterparty management. Released ahead of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention and Expo, and as the company prepares for its 2026 Optimal Blue Summit, these innovations reinforce Optimal Blue's commitment to delivering solutions that position lenders to drive operational excellence and boost competitive performance.



"We continue to deliver on our promise of innovation at Optimal Blue in areas where it stands to have the greatest impact for our clients," said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. "From AI-powered automation to real-time, transparent market insights, Optimal Blue merges a commitment to modern innovation with decades of proven experience and trust. This will be on full display at our 2026 Optimal Blue Summit, where we will be unveiling more innovations that drive the industry forward."



* Broker Search Data License



Broker Search Data License is a new data product that gives wholesale and non-QM investors a previously unavailable view into broker demand across the market. Delivered monthly from Optimal Blue's Loansifter platform, the data set includes roughly one million rows of anonymized search activity from more than 6,000 brokers, capturing early signals of what programs and loan types are gaining traction before locks occur. Unlike traditional pricing or lock data, Broker Search Data License reveals broker intent at the top of the funnel, helping investors spot emerging trends, evaluate program competitiveness and refine strategy well ahead of market shifts. Because the data is delivered in a raw, analytics-ready format, users can integrate it directly into internal intelligence environments or combine it with Optimal Blue's Investor Pricing Insight for a complete view of broker engagement and pricing performance.



* Pipeline Monitoring for the Optimal Blue PPE



Pipeline Monitoring is a new feature within Optimal Blue's product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine that automates the oversight of pipeline changes affecting pricing or eligibility post-initial lock. Built for seamless loan origination system (LOS) integrations, it continuously tracks loan detail changes throughout the processing and underwriting of the transaction, such as FICO scores, loan amounts and property information, instantly detecting any change that could alter pricing or eligibility rules. Loan officers receive real-time notifications through email while secondary users can manage these events through an interactive work queue, each specifying which rule triggered the alert, ensuring fast and accurate responses without borrower disruption or pricing-related closing delays. The result is greater workflow automation, reduced manual checks and stronger control over pricing and eligibility risk.



* Competitive Trade Blotter and TBA Trading Integrations for CompassEdge



The Competitive Trade Blotter and TBA Trading Integrations are new capabilities within CompassEdge, Optimal Blue's hedging and loan trading solution, that modernize TBA trading by eliminating manual outreach and fragmented workflows. Traders can collect, compare and execute broker-dealer pricing directly within CompassEdge, reducing error rates and accelerating execution. The Competitive Blotter will track broker-dealer performance trends over time, giving lenders deeper visibility into pricing competitiveness. CompassEdge can connect with any broker-dealer or trading platform that supports APIs. Together, these advancements deliver faster, more accurate and more transparent trading that strengthens broker-dealer relationships and reduces operational risk.



* Integration Studio for Comergence



A new capability in Comergence, Optimal Blue's counterparty oversight solution, Integration Studio lets clients connect seamlessly with external tools such as Salesforce through a no-code integration marketplace. Designed for business users rather than developers, it allows integrations to be configured and deployed in under an hour using an intuitive field mapping wizard with built-in validation and de-duplication. Hourly data syncs and integration logs keep information current and auditable, while self-service admin tools give users full control over their connections. Integration Studio offers a done-for-you approach to data integration that enables lenders, investors and partners to maintain accurate, synchronized and compliant records across systems.



"Innovation at Optimal Blue is about delivering meaningful value that addresses real lending challenges and opportunities," said Erin Wester, chief product officer at Optimal Blue. "From greater pricing intelligence to seamless system integrations, we're giving lenders and investors the tools they need to accelerate performance and sharpen their competitive edge."



Wester will demonstrate Ask Obi - Optimal Blue's AI-powered assistant that made its debut at the company's 2025 Summit - at MBA Annual during the Tech Showcase that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, October 20. Conference attendees can learn more about Optimal Blue's new innovations by visiting the company's booth #200 in the HUB Expo.



Optimal Blue Clients are encouraged to register early for the company's 2026 Summit taking place February 23-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona, to take advantage of early bird pricing. Registration is open at Summit.OptimalBlue.com.



About Optimal Blue



Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance - from pricing transparency and accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth.



To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.



Learn More: https://www2.optimalblue.com/

