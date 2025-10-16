News: California Safe Schools Marks 27 Years of Transformative Environmental Advocacy | CitizenWire

Championing landmark reforms that have pioneered changes in California's environmental health landscape

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Since its founding in 1998, California Safe Schools (CSS) has been at the forefront of protecting children, educators, and communities from toxic exposures. Through tireless advocacy, innovative policies, and community engagement, CSS has led groundbreaking efforts to promote safer school environments, advance environmental justice, and ensure transparency in environmental health. Today, after 27 years of dedicated work, CSS continues to inspire change locally, statewide, and internationally-empowering youth and communities to build a healthier, safer future for all.



On October 13, 2025, CSS hosted its 27th Annual "Your Life Is Now" Environmental Forum at The California Endowment in historic downtown Los Angeles.



Leticia Ordaz, Emmy Award-winning news anchor, author, and publisher of Cielito Lindo Books, opened the event by honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day and acknowledging the ancestral lands of the Gabrielino/Tongva Nation. Over 250 attendees - including regulators, educators, students, elected officials, and advocates - gathered to promote a healthier, more just future.



CSS Founder Robina Suwol introduced Keynote Speaker David Loy, Legal Director of the First Amendment Coalition, who delivered a powerful address highlighting the vital roles of civic engagement and environmental transparency. His remarks were followed by a heartfelt awards ceremony honoring outstanding leaders and youth change makers.



"Each year, we are reminded that protecting our children's health and environment requires courage, compassion, and collaboration. The recipients of the California Safe Schools Awards exemplify these values - through bold leadership, imagination, and long-standing commitment, they turn vision into action and bring transformative change to environmental health and justice. Together, they help ensure a safer, more just world for future generations." said Robina Suwol, Founder & Executive Director, California Safe Schools.



This year's distinguished honorees include:



VISIONARY AWARDS

* David Loy

Legal Director, First Amendment Coalition

Keynote Speaker & Visionary Honoree

For over 25 years, David Loy has been a tireless defender of free speech, a free press, and the public's right to know.



* Angela Johnson Meszaros

Attorney, Earthjustice

With more than 30 years of legal advocacy, Angela has worked throughout the Los Angeles region to combat the health and environmental harms caused by fossil fuels and hazardous waste.



* Mamie Funahashi

CFO & Vice President of Executive Partnerships, Community Initiatives

With 25 years in finance and two decades of nonprofit leadership, Mamie has empowered organizations to grow with integrity and community impact.



* Carolyn Fowler

Government Relations Advisor for Sherlett Newbill, Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member, Carolyn is deeply engaged in civic life and local advocacy, providing trusted guidance and a strong voice for her community.



* Dan Wright

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Crimes Division

Dan has demonstrated unwavering dedication to justice and public safety through his work investigating and prosecuting environmental and community crimes.



* Maryhelen Torres

Administrator of Operations, Los Angeles Unified School District

With 42 years of service, Maryhelen has devoted her career to improving the lives of students and families across Los Angeles.



IMPACT AWARD



Presented to Enrique Baeza, Chief Investigator, California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), in recognition of his 25 years of dedicated service and outstanding leadership in environmental protection and community health.



YOUTH HERO HONOREES



CSS proudly recognized the following exceptional young leaders:



* Jacob L. Conner

Junior, Dorsey High School

Jacob aspires to pursue a career in law and is already demonstrating leadership and a strong commitment to justice.



* Madison Simmons

10-Year-Old Entrepreneur & Founder, Curating Our Legacy

What began as a school project has evolved into a movement. Madison's mission is bold yet simple: to help girls embrace their uniqueness and lead with confidence. Through her platform, she's igniting a "Rarevolution" - empowering girls everywhere to declare: "I'm different. Unique. Me!"



* Maxton Baeza

Author of "The Carousel King and the Space Mission"

Maxton promotes literacy in underserved communities by spending his free time reading at events with his family. He was honored with four finalist nominations and one honorable mention at the International Latino Book Awards.



* Bronx Baeza

11-Year-Old Author of "Super Peanut: Big Bully"

Bronx's book, which addresses bullying and self-empowerment, was awarded Best Educational Picture Book of 2024 at the International Latino Book Awards.



ENVIRONMENTAL PANELS



Morning Panel: Environmental Enforcement



Moderated by Jessica Brown, Attorney, Los Angeles City Attorney's Office - Public Rights Branch



Panelists:



* Todd Sax, Senior Enforcement Advisor, CalEPA



* Maria Hall, Civil Rights Attorney & Director, LA Incubator Consortium



* Jane Williams, Executive Director, California Communities Against Toxics



* Dan Wright, Assistant Head Deputy, LA County District Attorney's Environmental Crimes Division



Afternoon Panel:



Moderated by Sandra Schubert, Executive Director, Tuleyome



Panelists:



* Angela Johnson Meszaros, Senior Attorney, Earthjustice - Community Partnerships Program



* Cynthia Babich, Founder & Director, Del Amo Action Committee



* Martin Schlageter, Special Assistant to the GM, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California



* Enrique Baeza, Chief Investigator, Department of Toxic Substances Control



"Participating in the Your Life Is Now event has truly inspired my Leadership and Environmental Science students. They returned more energized and committed than ever to pursuing their college and career pathways rooted in principled community engagement and meaningful action," said Joseph Ehrlichmann, Teacher, Larchmont Charter School.



"The Your Life Is Now Environmental Forum was a day of action, awareness, and empowerment. From exceptional speakers and engaging panels to the outstanding honorees, every moment reflected a deep commitment to protecting our environment and future generations," added Adrienne Quarry, Forum Attendee



EVENT SPONSORS



California Safe Schools gratefully acknowledges the generous support of the following sponsors whose partnership made the 27th Annual Your Life Is Now Environmental Forum possible:



* California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA)



* California Air Resources Board (CARB)



* South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD)



* Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis



* Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn



* Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath



* Earthjustice



* Galpin Ford



* City Councilmember Nithya Raman



* Community Initiatives



ABOUT CALIFORNIA SAFE SCHOOLS (CSS)



Founded in 1998, California Safe Schools is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting children's health and the environment. The organization promotes safer school environments, advances environmental justice, and works to eliminate toxic exposures in schools and communities. CSS's groundbreaking policies and advocacy efforts have led to both statewide and national reforms, protecting millions.



For more information, visit: http://www.calisafe.org/



Learn More: https://www.calisafe.org/

