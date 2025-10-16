News: NY Mental Health Center Launches Inaugural Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology | CitizenWire

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- NY Mental Health Center (NYMHC), a leading telehealth practice providing integrated therapy and psychiatry across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology. The program will be directed by Dr. Maggie Stoutenburg, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Director of Postdoctoral Training.



The one-year fellowship offers early-career psychologists advanced training in an integrated, evidence-based care environment. Fellows will provide individual and group therapy to a diverse outpatient population aligned with their areas of interest and strength. The program follows a Practitioner/Scholar Model, emphasizing the integration of research and clinical practice while promoting reflective professional development.



Training includes weekly individual supervision with Dr. Stoutenburg and didactic seminars, case presentations, and skill workshops. Fellows will also have opportunities to gain experience in innovative treatment modalities, including Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), as well as Cognitive Processing Therapy and exposure-based trauma models.



"This program reflects NYMHC's commitment to training the next generation of psychologists in an integrated model that bridges science and practice," said Corry Prohens, Practice Director of NY Mental Health Center. "We're excited to provide a setting where early-career clinicians can develop advanced skills under expert supervision while contributing to meaningful client outcomes."



"Our goal is to create a training experience that supports both personal and professional growth," said Dr. Maggie Stoutenburg, Director of Postdoctoral Training. "Fellows will be part of a collaborative, multidisciplinary team where reflective practice and high-quality care go hand in hand."



NY Mental Health Center serves as the Managed Service Organization (MSO) for Genovese Psychiatry Services, PC, providing operational, administrative, and clinical infrastructure support to facilitate high-quality, integrated care. Together, the organizations offer therapy and psychiatry across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with a team of more than 20 psychologists and 10 psychiatrists.



NYMHC is recognized for its boutique approach to telehealth-combining evidence-based care, collaboration, and accessibility - with appointments typically available within a week and acceptance of most major insurance plans.



Applications are now open and reviewed on a rolling basis. Interested candidates can send a CV, cover letter, and letters of recommendation to corry@nymentalhealthcenter.com.



Website: https://www.nymentalhealthcenter.com



Learn More: https://www.NYMentalHealthCenter.com/

