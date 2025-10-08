News: By Light Deemed ‘Awardable’ in the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace | CitizenWire

By Light Cyber Security and Purple Team Solutions Recognized as 'Awardable' in the P1 Solutions Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a leading provider of cyber security and mission-critical IT solutions, today announced that its Cyber Security and Purple Team services have been assessed as "Awardable" through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace.



By Light's Cyber Security and Purple Team offerings are designed to strengthen cyber defense capabilities through proactive assessment, adversarial simulation, and continuous validation of mission systems. These solutions are trusted by U.S. Government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to enhance readiness, resilience, and protection against evolving cyber threats.



"We are honored that By Light's Cyber Security and Purple Team capabilities have been recognized as Awardable by the P1 Solutions Marketplace," said Mike Bowser, COO of By Light. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering advanced cyber defense services that directly support the Department of Defense's mission needs and help safeguard national security."



By Light's Cyber Security and Purple Team Awardable video, accessible exclusively to government customers on the P1 Solutions Marketplace, presents a real-world use case demonstrating how By Light integrates Red and Blue Team functions to continuously test, measure, and improve cyber defense posture. By Light was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and mission impact for the DoD.



About By Light



By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems engineering company that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government.



For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.



Learn More: https://www.bylight.com/

