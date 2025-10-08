News: Mother of Two Reveals Radical Self-Care Secrets: Cindy Caprio Woulfe’s ‘In the Weeds’ Challenges Motherhood Martyrdom and Offers 30-Day Lifeline for Overwhelmed Mothers | CitizenWire

This timely collection of 30 daily reflections and journal prompts pulls back the curtain on the less-discussed realities of motherhood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In response to the growing mental health crisis among modern mothers, author Cindy Caprio Woulfe has released "In the Weeds: A Guide to Saving Your Own Soul on This Crazy Journey Called Motherhood" (ISBN: 978-1964377957 [ebook]; 978-1964377964 [paperback]; 978-1964377971 [hardcover]; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing).



This timely collection of 30 daily reflections and journal prompts pulls back the curtain on the less-discussed realities of motherhood, offering validation, practical strategies and permission for women to prioritize self-care while navigating the beautiful chaos of raising children.



"This is not a parenting book - there are plenty of those out there already," says author Cindy Caprio Woulfe. "If you're feeling overwhelmed with parenting, chances are you've already read one-or 10-of them." Woulfe isn't here to tell you how to get your baby to sleep through the night, whether to breastfeed or bottle-feed or how much screen time is too much. "This book," she says, "is for you. Because in case you haven't heard it in a while-you matter, too."



The book emerged from Woulfe's own experiences as a mother of two young boys, when she found herself sitting in her son's tiny chair one evening, completely depleted after a long day of parenting. That moment in the tiny chair wasn't just exhaustion - she was "in the weeds," which inspired her to develop practical strategies for maintaining balance and preserving her sense of self while fully embracing motherhood.



Each daily reading offers a raw, unfiltered look at a different aspect of the motherhood journey, from setting boundaries and finding moments of Zen to embracing imperfection and letting go of comparison. The accompanying journal prompts readers to reflect on their own experiences and implement small but meaningful changes that can transform their daily lives.



"You can love your children and feel like this is so hard," Woulfe says. "Your heart and hands can be full, and your soul can still feel completely drained. And that's okay." It's Woulfe's hope that her book can "be a gentle reminder that you are not alone in this beautiful chaos." Her goal is to get moms to thrive and not just survive "this crazy journey called motherhood."



"In the Weeds" can be read cover-to-cover or used as a 30-day practice, with each day offering a new perspective and strategy for navigating the overwhelming moments of motherhood. And it's here to remind mothers that self-care isn't selfish - it's essential.



