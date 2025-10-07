News: Investment Up Food & Beverage Greenlights 20 New Construction Projects, Up 17.65% for September 2025 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads today released the results of its September 2025 new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry, which tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization. Research confirmed 53 new projects within the Food and Beverage sector. New construction activity increased sharply. This jump represents a substantial 17.65% increase in new construction for the Food and Beverage industry month-over-month.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities - 33 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 24 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction - 20 New Projects

Expansion - 11 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 21 New Projects

Plant Closing - 7 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

Florida - 5

Wisconsin - 5

Indiana - 4

Ohio - 4

Washington - 4

California - 3

Kansas - 3

Colorado - 2

Illinois - 2

Michigan - 2



Largest Planned Project



During the month of September, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Atlantic Sapphire, who is investing $350 million for the expansion of their processing facility in MIAMI, FL. Construction is occurring in multiple phases.



Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects



CONNECTICUT:

Global retail chain is planning for the construction of a 1 million sf distribution and office facility in WINDHAM COUNTY, CT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:

Beverage company is planning to invest $48 million for the construction of a 126,000 sf distribution center at 15 Liebich Ln. in HALFMOON, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their ALBANY, NY operations upon completion.



KANSAS:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $34 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in TOPEKA, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



FLORIDA:

Meat processing company is planning to invest $28 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 50,000 sf processing facility at 5441 W. Fifth St. in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



FLORIDA:

Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 750,000 sf distribution center at 21451 N.W. 47th Ave. in MIAMI GARDENS, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:

Specialty food processing company is planning for the construction of a 328,000 sf distribution and office facility on Rome Rd. in COLUMBUS, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



ILLINOIS:

Meat product mfr. is planning to invest $22 million for the expansion of their processing facility in GALESBURG, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Food products wholesaler is planning for the construction of a 200,000 sf warehouse facility in EAST COCALICO TWP., PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



WISCONSIN:

Brewery is planning to invest $16 million for the construction of a 33,000 sf production facility in HUDSON, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



OHIO:

Food products mfr. is planning for the expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in DELPHOS, OH by 130,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late Fall 2025.



