News: Top Colleges and Universities to Attend Vistamar School’s 17th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 19, 2025 | CitizenWire

An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On October 19, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 17th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.



The list of attending institutions includes some of the nation's most selective colleges. There are also many private liberal arts colleges, public institutions from numerous states across the country, and historically black colleges and universities attending. Among those represented at the fair this year will be MIT, Northwestern, Dartmouth College, Colgate University, Tufts University, University of Michigan, Washington University at St. Louis, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, USC, Bucknell University, Elon University, DePaul University, American University in Paris, University of Oregon, Agnes Scott College, and many more.



"Vistamar School was founded on a commitment to diversity of thought and culture that encourages authentic exchange of perspectives, mutual respect, and a mature understanding of the world," said Erik Carlson, Head of School. "While our own students benefit from our expert college counselors and from ongoing visits from colleges and universities, this college fair is open to students and families from all over the area.



"I am grateful that Vistamar can be that resource for our community. We get to usher in our future through the opportunities afforded to our students, and they will shape our next generation with their peers from other public, charter, parochial, and independent schools."



"In past years, we've had over 500 student and family attendees," according to Jennifer Mandel, Director of Life Planning at Vistamar School. "College representatives appreciate that they can efficiently meet a wide variety of strong students."



Admission is free and open to all. Register here: https://app.strivescan.com/registration?id=17049



ABOUT VISTAMAR SCHOOL



Vistamar, founded in 2005, is an independent college preparatory day school serving grades 9-12. The founders' vision was to tap into the diversity of Los Angeles to bring together students who could learn from each other the skills and attitudes necessary for global citizenship. The Vistamar mission rests on three pillars: challenging academics that engage and inspire students; an intimate atmosphere that supports students with caring relationships; and a diverse community that encourages the authentic exchange of perspectives and leads students to be comfortable crossing cultural boundaries. Vistamar School is the way high school should be.



Learn more at: https://www.vistamarschool.org/



Follow on Twitter: @vistamarschool



Learn More: https://www.vistamarschool.org/

