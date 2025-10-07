News: Down Payment Resource’s Brad Cardwell named to MBA’s Associate Advisory Council | CitizenWire

Appointment reflects DPR's commitment to advancing affordability solutions and industry innovation through the MBA

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Brad Cardwell, vice president of sales and business development, has been appointed to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Associate Advisory Council (MAAC).



The MAAC is composed of a diverse cross-section of MBA Associate Members from all tiers of membership, ensuring their perspectives and priorities are represented in shaping the mortgage industry's future. Its mission is to connect Associate Member companies, foster collaboration and innovation and serve as a bridge between service providers and the MBA lender and servicer community, while showcasing and advancing the unique value Associate Members bring to the industry.



Cardwell, a 22-year mortgage industry veteran, joined DPR in 2024 to lead enterprise sales, expand the company's sales team and grow its partner network. His mission is to help more housing professionals and consumers become aware of the availability and benefits of DPA for a wide range of homebuying expenses and property types.



Before joining DPR, Cardwell spent 19 years at Embrace Home Loans, where he most recently served as Vice President of Innovation for Revenue and Sales Enablement. In that role, he established the Sales Enablement Product Owner function, overseeing sales and marketing operations, technology stack management, and the execution of go-to-market strategies.



Cardwell also served on the executive advisory board of nCino (formerly SimpleNexus, an nCino company), where he provided product and roadmap feedback. Earlier in his career, he worked as a loan officer and team leader at Embrace, giving him hands-on experience with the challenges and opportunities faced by loan originators and their clients.



"Brad's industry experience and leadership will be invaluable as DPR continues its work to expand awareness of down payment assistance at a time when affordability challenges are top of mind," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "We're confident his contributions to the MBA will not only reflect DPR's mission, but also strengthen the industry as a whole."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,550 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



About MBA:



The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the leading national association representing all segments of the real estate finance industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., MBA works to advance the mortgage industry through advocacy, research, education, and collaboration, representing over 2,000 member companies. For more information on MBA's Associate Advisory Council, please contact: Alicia Goncalves, CMB, Director of Associate Membership, Mortgage Bankers Association at agoncalves@mba.org.



