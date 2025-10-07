News: Dark Matter Technologies integrates Polly’s advanced PPE engine into its Empower LOS platform | CitizenWire

Integration with Polly expands lender choice, while streamlining pricing and automating lock workflows within Empower's open ecosystem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the integration of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) with Polly's advanced product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, expanding choice for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.



The integration enables lenders to access Polly's one-of-a-kind granular price optimization and automated lock functionality directly within the Empower LOS workflow, streamlining secondary marketing operations and enhancing efficiencies through flexible automation. By embedding Polly's PPE engine, lenders no longer need to navigate outside of the Empower LOS to manage pricing and lock processes with Polly.



"We are proud to deliver additional options for our clients," said Stephanie Durflinger, chief product officer at Dark Matter. "By integrating with Polly, we are extending choice to our lender community, delivering value and helping lenders grow while strengthening our open ecosystem."



"At Dark Matter, we operate with integrity, communicate with clarity and transparency, and collaborate with our partners," said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter. "This integration with Polly demonstrates that commitment. Together with our clients and partners, we are shaping technology that moves the industry forward with innovation and openness."



"Optionality is key to foster growth and competitive advantage, and Dark Matter's vision for an open, transparent ecosystem mirrors our own," explained Adam Carmel, founder and chief executive officer of Polly. "This relationship allows even more lender clients to unlock the added automation, flexibility, precision and value delivered by Polly, all while working within the proven Empower LOS environment."



The Polly integration will be available to Empower LOS clients starting mid-October 2025, ahead of the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention and Expo. Lenders interested in the Polly integration should meet with a Dark Matter expert in Las Vegas at MBA Annual 2025.



About Polly:



Polly has pioneered the next generation of mortgage capital markets technology with its cutting-edge, data-driven platform. Its enterprise-grade solutions, including the industry's only cloud-native, commercially scalable product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine and first-of-its-kind Polly/(tm) AI platform, empower the nation's top banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to increase profitability, automate workflows and revolutionize the loan officer and broker experiences. As a mortgage technology trailblazer, Polly is committed to driving meaningful value and ROI through best-in-class innovation that enables unlimited configurability, flexibility, granularity and scalability. Polly was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage capital markets and technology experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.



