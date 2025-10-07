News: Floify’s head of marketing Courtney Dodd named to MBA’s Associate Advisory Council | CitizenWire

Appointment highlights Floify's growing influence in fintech innovation and mortgage industry leadership

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its head of marketing Courtney Dodd has been appointed to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Associate Advisory Council (MAAC).



The MAAC represents a diverse group of MBA Associate Members across multiple membership tiers, giving voice to their ideas and interests to strengthen the mortgage industry as a whole. Its mission is to unite Associate Member companies, foster collaboration and innovation and serve as a bridge between service providers and MBA's lender/servicer community, while elevating the contributions of Associate Members.



Dodd joined Floify in 2023, bringing with her more than 12 years of marketing leadership experience in the mortgage and fintech industries. Since stepping into her role, she has executed a comprehensive full-funnel marketing strategy that rebranded Floify and solidified its standing as a fintech leader. She has also played a pivotal role in the launch of Floify Broker Edition, Floify Lender Edition, and most recently spearheaded the introduction of Dynamic AI, a no-code feature empowering lenders and brokers to customize borrower applications.



Prior to Floify, Dodd served as Director of Integrated Marketing at SimpleNexus (now an nCino company), overseeing events, association partnerships, demand generation, and account-based marketing. She previously held key marketing roles at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology), Calyx Software, and PrimeLending, leading strategic initiatives in branding, positioning, communications and go-to-market planning.



"Courtney's appointment to MBA's Associate Advisory Council underscores both her leadership in the mortgage fintech space and her ability to bring innovative ideas to the table," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager, Floify. "Her perspective and experience will be an asset not just to Floify, but to the entire mortgage community as she helps advance the MBA's mission."



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



About Mortgage Bankers Association:



Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the leading national association representing all segments of the real estate finance industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., MBA works to advance the mortgage industry through advocacy, research, education, and collaboration, representing over 2,000 member companies. For more information on MBA's Associate Advisory Council, please contact: Alicia Goncalves, CMB, Director of Associate Membership, Mortgage Bankers Association at agoncalves@mba.org.

