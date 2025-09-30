News: Reintroducing a Proven Performer – the FENYX+ – Now with Greater Flow Rates and Dispense Volumes | CitizenWire

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fluid Metering Inc. is proud to unveil the FENYX+, a next generation pump engineered to meet the growing demands of high-flow fluidic control. As the evolutionary successor to the original FENYX variable dispense pump, the FENYX+ delivers approximately 230% greater flow rates and dispense volumes, setting a new benchmark in chemical metering performance.



The FENYX+ is designed for seamless integration and long-term reliability. Each pump is manufactured in accordance with stringent quality standards to ensure optimal performance from the outset. The pump assembly features precision engineered components to meet the most demanding operational standards.



Key Product Features:



* CeramPump® valveless technology simplifies architecture by utilizing only one moving part in the fluid path.



* Sapphire-hard ceramic internals provide exceptional durability and precision, ensuring non-contact dispensing for millions of cycles.



* Self priming, dispensing and flushing functions- all with a single device.



"The FENYX+ represents the next chapter in our fluidic innovation story. Building on the proven success of our original FENYX, we've engineered a pump that doesn't just meet today's high-flow demands - it anticipates tomorrow's challenges. With 230% greater flow rates and dispense volumes, the FENYX+ demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in precision fluid control. This isn't just an upgrade; it's our promise to continue leading the evolution of fluidic solutions in life sciences," said Sean Madden, Vice President, Product & Marketing at Fluid Metering, Inc.



Learn more: https://www.fluidmetering.com/products/fenyx-plus



About Fluid Metering Inc.



Fluid Metering Inc. has been a leader in precision fluid control for over 65 years. Our commitment to innovation and quality continues with the launch of the FENYX+, setting a new benchmark for performance in the industry.



For more information, please contact pumps@fluidmetering.com.



IMAGE link: https://www.fluidmetering.com/hs-fs/hubfs/Images/Products/OEM/FENYX+%20-%20S_transparent.png?width=555&height=555&name=FENYX+%20-%20S_transparent.png

Learn More: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.