News: Friday Harbor joins Community Home Lenders of America as affiliate member | CitizenWire

AI mortgage innovator to advise community lenders on policy and practical uses of artificial intelligence

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, has joined the Community Home Lenders of America (CHLA) as an affiliate member.



Friday Harbor will serve as an expert adviser to CHLA's lender members on the use of artificial intelligence in housing finance, including such practical considerations as compliance automation, responsible technology deployment and the evolving legislative landscape around AI. The affiliation also reflects Friday Harbor's commitment to building solutions that address the needs of community lenders.



"Community lenders are the heart of this industry, and they deserve tools that work as hard as they do," said Theo Ellis, CEO of Friday Harbor. "Joining CHLA gives us a seat at the table to listen, learn and offer perspective on how AI can help lenders stay competitive, meet compliance obligations and deliver a better borrower experience."



"As AI transforms the mortgage landscape, it's critical that community lenders help shape how these tools are developed and deployed - because if they're not at the table, the technology risks serving the wrong priorities," said CHLA Executive Director Scott Olson. "Friday Harbor stands out as a leader in building and implementing AI in meaningful ways, and they're doing it in close collaboration with the lenders these tools are meant to serve. We're pleased to welcome our newest CHLA affiliate and look forward to Friday Harbor's leadership on technology issues that matter to our members."



Launched in 2024, Friday Harbor is on a mission to make modern AI accessible to lenders of all sizes, not just the largest players. Lenders nationwide use its platform to automatically interpret borrower documents, flag underwriting issues and cut loan cycle times while improving compliance and reducing costs.



CHLA is a national association that exclusively represents independent mortgage bankers and supports community-based lending through advocacy, policy development and industry collaboration.



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI-powered platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time. The company combines deep fintech expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to remove complexity, slash origination costs and deliver a better borrower experience. For more information, visit www.fridayharbor.ai.



Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

