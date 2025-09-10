News: DocMagic One launches to unify mortgage production under a single, AI-powered platform | CitizenWire

Cutting-edge platform brings broad range of loan manufacturing capabilities together under one roof while adding built-in collaboration and business intelligence

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc. today announced the launch of DocMagic® One, a new platform for lenders that eliminates the inefficiencies of juggling multiple systems by bringing every critical loan manufacturing step into a single, intuitive platform. Document preparation, compliance checks, collaboration between borrowers, title agents and settlement agents, and closing coordination all happen in one place. Role-based permissions and organizational hierarchies keep tasks moving without bottlenecks.



"Lenders have been forced to piece together loan production from too many disconnected systems," said DocMagic co-founder and CEO Pat Theodora. "DocMagic One changes that, giving every role-from loan officer to closer-a single, efficient platform that saves time, reduces risk, lowers costs and delivers a better experience for third-party collaborators and, ultimately, borrowers."



Intelligence is woven throughout DocMagic One's design, with built-in business intelligence and pipeline analytics giving managers instant visibility into performance. Loan health scoring makes it easy to surface files that require urgent attention, while AI-powered search and chat functions put information at users' fingertips. Compliance is continuous and automated, with tools for reviewing and dismissing audits built directly into the platform, and auto-save ensures no work is lost during a session.



"As we expand our Intelligent Agentic Network, we are excited by how we can leverage AI and our patented machine learning capabilities to create an interconnected environment where multi-agent orchestration happens behind the scenes," said Michael Morford, DocMagic's chief technology officer. "This will make complex mortgage processes feel effortless and save lenders time and money."



The DocMagic One platform is also built to grow with lenders. Predictive analytics, planned features such as AI-powered assistance and advanced eSign tracking will move loans from application to closing with minimal human intervention, expanding capabilities over time without adding complexity or cost.



DocMagic One will be available to existing DocMagic customers at no additional cost, delivering an upgraded, integrated experience without disrupting current workflows. Available in both DocMagic-branded and white-labeled options, the web-based platform is suited to a wide range of lender models.



About DocMagic:



Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, California, DocMagic, Inc. is a leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. The company's solutions facilitate precision-based digital lending transactions, connecting industry participants and ensuring data integrity. With in-house compliance experts and legal staff, DocMagic actively monitors legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels. For more information, visit https://www.docmagic.com.



