News: Life Plan Humboldt Unveils Humboldt Commons, a National Model for Community-based Aging | CitizenWire

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Life Plan Humboldt (LPH), the nonprofit organization creating Humboldt County's first resident-driven senior living community, proudly announces the name of its first community: Humboldt Commons. The name was selected from more than 300 submissions gathered through a community-wide naming campaign that invited the entire Humboldt community to participate.



Hundreds of neighbors, friends, and future residents shared ideas reflecting the North Coast's core values of local connection, nature, simplicity, sustainability, and community. "Commons" appeared in many of the suggestions, emphasizing mutual support and shared spaces. Ultimately, "Humboldt Commons" was chosen to acknowledge pride of place-symbolizing independence, self-reliance, and a willingness to innovate.



"We heard from many in our community that the name 'Life Plan Humboldt' wasn't a welcoming name," said Dr. Ann Lindsay, Board President. "Our new name reflects warmth, local identity, and the community spirit of what we're creating together."



Founded in 2020 through a grassroots effort, LPH is one of only a few community-led senior living developments in the country. With the purchase of 14.58 acres in the McKinleyville Town Center now complete, plans are advancing for a campus of approximately 101 cottages and apartments, purpose-built to support independence, active lifestyles, and community connection.



Residents will enjoy walking paths, gardens, communal dining areas, and social opportunities, all rooted in a mission of environmental sustainability and aging in place.



Part of the McKinleyville property will be used to include an affordable housing component that will redefine what inclusion can look like in senior living. LPH is working with Rural Community Housing Development Corporation (RCH) to develop a two-acre portion of the site for up to 50 affordable senior apartments. The plan is to have RCH nonprofit build and manage that part of the site, and residents of those homes would have access to the same amenities and activities as all others on campus-an approach rarely seen in traditional senior housing.



"This is about more than housing," said Lindsay. "It's about building a village, one that reflects Humboldt's values of care, community, and resilience."



With a name that honors both place and purpose, Humboldt Commons will move forward with development in phases. Architects are currently refining site plans based on feedback from a recent survey sent to more than 4,000 potential residents in Humboldt County. A Welcome Center is slated to open in McKinleyville later this year, and a Future Residents List will be launched to help interested individuals track progress and express their interest.



Construction could begin as soon as 2026, with the community expected to open in 2028.



ABOUT HUMBOLDT COMMONS (A community developed by Life Plan Humboldt):



