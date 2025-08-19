News: Gates & Garage Door Express Inc Launches Smart Access Control Upgrades for Los Angeles | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. has launched a new access-control upgrade service across Los Angeles, offering homeowners and business owners modern electric gate systems, keyless garage entry and smart-home integration solutions. The company says the initiative will help clients secure their properties while making access more convenient for deliveries, guests and employees.



Under the new program, Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. will install and repair systems including LiftMaster MyQ, Amazon Key-compatible openers, wireless keypads, video entry intercoms and gate remotes with mobile-access features. Service is available throughout Los Angeles neighborhoods including Westwood, East Hollywood, Echo Park and Highland Park.



"As Los Angeles becomes smarter, so should its entryways," Sean, general manager at Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. says. "We're helping our clients to secure their property while making access more convenient for deliveries, guests and employees."



There are many benefits to upgrading to smart access control which include:



* Enhanced security which includes everything from real-time monitoring to restricted access.



* Convenience and accessibility that includes features such as keyless entry, remote management, smart home integration and more.



* Increased property value: Smart access control can be an attractive feature for potential buyers and may increase your home's value.



* Insurance savings: Some insurance companies may offer discounts for homes with advanced security features like smart gates.



* No more re-keying Costs: If a key card or fob is lost, you can simply deactivate it and activate a new one without the need to rekey all locks.



Certified technicians are trained in both residential and light commercial applications, and the upgrades meet most Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance requirements. Custom installations are also available for historic properties and multi-tenant buildings. Same-day appointments are offered for opener troubleshooting, garage-door motor replacements and system diagnostics.



"I didn't know a broken gate could be fixed same-day. They showed up in under 90 minutes and got everything working better than before," Ana L., a customer in Mid-City Los Angeles, says.



It's this same-day service and personalized customer service experience that truly sets this business apart from others in the region.



About Gates & Garage Door Express Inc.



Headquartered in Southern California, and in business for more than 20 years, Gates & Garage Door Express Inc. specializes in full‑service repairs and installations for garage doors, electric gate motors, access panels, remotes and sensor systems. The company also



Gates & Garage Door Express offers preventive maintenance programs, spring replacement, track adjustment and complete gate automation system installations.



It's licensed, insured and known for honest pricing, fast response times and friendly, highly-trained technicians.



License#: 1081161; Phone: 818-873-7687



MORE INFORMATION:



Website: https://gatesexpress.com/



Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQiEmn0FYa8



Learn More: https://gatesexpress.com/

