News: ‘Unforgiving Thresholds’ – Book Five in ‘The Shaman Speaks’ Series by Don Trudeau Calls Urgent Attention to Humanity’s Tipping Points | CitizenWire

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Canada /CitizenWire/ -- Ojibwe of Ontario elder, storyteller, and author Don Trudeau announces the release of "Unforgiving Thresholds" (ISBN: 978-1834182582), the fifth installment in his acclaimed 'The Shaman Speaks' series. Drawing on more than seven decades of observation as a Shaman in the First Nation depiction, Trudeau offers a powerful warning about the environmental, social, and spiritual crises that humanity has brought upon itself.



"Given that Mother Nature tends to correct unfavorable exceptions of the whole, then change is in order, soon to come," Trudeau writes. In "Unforgiving Thresholds," he explores how humanity's actions have created ripples - like stones thrown into a pond - that expand outward, merging into an unstoppable collapse of thresholds. Some readers may revisit the book's message multiple times, while others may only see its truth when events make its warnings undeniable.



WHY HE WROTE THE BOOK



"My book is about the many thresholds that mankind is currently witnessing the results of, setting the stage for our own downfall," says Trudeau. "Mankind's rise in numbers, polluting habits has gone unchecked for millennia, placing us outside the environmental balance to contribute to a healthy world."



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Don Trudeau was taught observance from a young age and has practiced it throughout his 78 years. As a Shaman, he has witnessed profound changes in wildlife, climate, economy, health, weather patterns, and catastrophic land events. He served as a caretaker at Fort Selkirk in the Yukon where he worked to preserve Indigenous history through storytelling and the written word.



"Unforgiving Thresholds" joins previous volumes in 'The Shaman Speaks' series, including "The Shaman Speaks, Volume 1: Gather You My Wisdom," "Volume 2: The Teachings" and "Volume 3: The Elder's Tears." With more books in progress and planned, the series remains a vital part of Trudeau's mission to pass on the wisdom, traditions, and cautionary lessons of the First Nations People.



"Unforgiving Thresholds" is available now through Amazon and other major booksellers.



