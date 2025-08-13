News: Argyle honored with 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award | CitizenWire

Payroll connectivity platform named Overall Real Estate Data Solution of the Year

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, has been named Overall Real Estate Data Solution of the Year in the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards. The honor recognizes Argyle's growing impact on the tenant screening industry, where the company is helping property managers and tenant screening platforms combat fraud, improve data quality and speed up leasing decisions.



Argyle's platform automates verification of income (VOI) and verification of employment (VOE) by connecting directly to applicants' payroll accounts, offering a more accurate, real-time alternative to fake paystubs, manually uploaded documents or static databases. With coverage spanning 90% of the U.S. workforce and over 30 gig platforms, Argyle empowers tenant screeners to confirm key income and employment details in just seconds, reducing fraud risk while increasing operational efficiency and compliance.



"Application fraud is a growing threat in rental housing, and property managers are depending on screeners to catch it before it becomes bad debt," said Justin Stolzenberg, vice president of background and tenant screening at Argyle. "This award validates the work we're doing to modernize verification for the real estate industry and help our customers make faster, more confident leasing decisions."



Used by tenant screening platforms including Inhabit, SafeRent Solutions, Snappt and VERO, Argyle's solution delivers over 170 fields of verified income and employment data, including real-time gross income, job status and hire dates. By removing manual touchpoints from the verification process, Argyle improves compliance, cuts processing time and provides a better experience for applicants.



"With thousands of nominations coming in from all over the world for this year's PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, the competition was extremely fierce," said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "The volume and quality of submissions truly encompass the best and brightest companies within the global PropTech market today."



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a global leader in technology research and recognition programs, the PropTech Breakthrough awards honor standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the world. Now in its fifth year, the annual program is considered one of the industry's most comprehensive evaluations of innovation and excellence in PropTech.



To learn more about how Argyle supports tenant screening platforms, visit: https://argyle.com/industries/tenant-screening.



The full list of 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award honorees can be viewed at https://proptechbreakthrough.com.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better product experiences.



Named one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2025 by Forbes, Argyle largely serves the mortgage, personal lending, tenant screening, government benefits, and background check industries as well as the gig economy.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.



Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

