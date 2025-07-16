News: Voices for Humanity Treks High up Into the Himalayas to Deliver the Way to Happiness with Meena Sharma | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the work of community activist Meena Sharma, premiering on July 16, 2025.



VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



After a decade of civil war left Nepal's youth facing a grim future, Meena Sharma is leading a movement to reduce violence and discrimination and guide the country back to its traditional roots.



ABOUT MEENA SHARMA



Meena Sharma was still a child when Nepal descended into civil war, leaving the nation deeply wounded by violence and discrimination. As a volunteer teacher, she saw firsthand the toll on her students and their families. Discovering The Way to Happiness, she immediately recognized its potential as "a powerful tool to improve anybody's way of life." Meena founded The Way to Happiness Nepal and mobilized communities to deliver its precepts throughout the country, focusing on strengthening moral values among the nation's youth. Her work has been recognized by educators, civic leaders and government officials for guiding Nepal toward a brighter future.



Meena Sharma is The Way to Happiness Ambassador Nepal.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



