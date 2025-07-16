News: Dovenmuehle’s 2025 SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 Reports Validate Robust Internal Controls and Data Security Standards | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc., a leading mortgage subservicer, today announced the successful completion of its 2025 Service Organization Control (SOC) 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 audits. These independent audits, conducted by the public accounting and business advisory firm Plante Moran, PLLC, affirm Dovenmuehle's adherence to the highest standards for internal controls, data security, and operational effectiveness.



The SOC 1 Type 2 report evaluates the effectiveness of Dovenmuehle's internal controls relevant to financial reporting, while the SOC 2 Type 2 report examines the effectiveness of Dovenmuehle's systems and controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Together, the reports provide clients with independent, third-party verification that Dovenmuehle securely manages sensitive information and ensures service reliability.



"Our clients rely on us as a trusted partner in today's complex regulatory and data security landscape," said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President Matt Budy. "These successful audits are a testament to our ongoing commitment to mitigating risk, protecting borrower data, and maintaining the integrity of our systems and reporting processes."



Dovenmuehle's SOC 2 Type 2 audit specifically reviews the following trust services criteria:



* Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access.



* Availability: The system is available for operation and use as agreed.



* Processing Integrity - System processing is complete, accurate, timely, and authorized.



* Confidentiality: Confidential information is safeguarded as committed.



* Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, and disclosed in accordance with the company's privacy policy.



The SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports are now available to all Dovenmuehle clients via DMIConnect under the "DMI Corporate Documents" tab. Clients can also request the reports from their Account Manager.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.



