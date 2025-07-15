News: Black Friday Reimagined: A Brand Built for Acquisition | CitizenWire

The Black Friday Lifestyle package offers year-round consumer engagement and holiday market leadership - and it's up for sale

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- A one of a kind intellectual property suite is now available for full acquisition, offering an unprecedented opportunity to own the Black Friday season, Empire License, Inc. announced today. The Black Friday Lifestyle is not just a brand - it's an immersive retail experience that blends AI, family entertainment, loyalty rewards, and merchandising into one unforgettable consumer campaign.



THIS EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE INCLUDES:



* Black Friday Select - A generative AI-powered shopping assistant to guide consumers through deals all year round (AI name).



* Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card - A points-based campaign that keeps shoppers engaged year-round and spikes holiday traffic.



* Black Friday Plush Dolls & Mascot - An AI enabled collectible plush doll and live character for in-store meet-and greets and holiday activations.



* "Black Friday's Magical Christmas" - An original annual animated television special that kicks off the holiday shopping season with family-friendly excitement.



"Black Friday has the potential to become to the day black friday what Santa Clause is to Christmas," says Emory Williams, President and CEO of Empire License, Inc. "Whoever owns this brand will become synonymous with the most powerful shopping day of the year."



This isn't a licensing deal - it's a rare chance to fully acquire a brand that can deliver lasting dominance in holiday marketing, consumer loyalty, and media crossover.



WHY THIS MATTERS:



"Whoever owns Black Friday Lifestyle won't just participate in the holiday season - they will own it" Williams added. "Every time Black Friday is mentioned, this brand becomes the mental shortcut - the emotional connection for millions of consumers."



This intellectual property is available for exclusive acquisition, allowing one company to dominate seasonal mindshare, supercharge customer engagement, and become the face of holiday commerce across retail, AI, entertainment, and loyalty marketing.



AN INVITATION TO RETAILERS & MEDIA LEADERS:



Whether you are an Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Disney, Target, Macy's or another visionary company - this is your chance to command the holiday season like never before. The Black Friday Lifestyle is ready to scale, license, and deliver an unforgettable omnichannel experience.



To receive the confidential investment brief, valuation sheet, and full pitch materials contact: Emory Williams President and CEO, Empire License Inc. https://bfcharacter.com/ -- Ph: 657-470-1106. elwill1@yahoo.com.

Learn More: https://bfcharacter.com/

