News: New Industry Research Shows Direct Mail Outpaces Digital in Performance Gains | CitizenWire

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Direct mail is proving its staying power, according to new industry research commissioned by Franklin Madison Direct and conducted by Circlebox. The 2025 Direct Mail Marketing Benchmark Report shows 67% of marketers saw improved direct mail performance over the past 12 months - the highest lift among all direct marketing channels, including email and social media.



The annual report provides an analysis of the current direct mail marketing landscape and its effectiveness, showcasing data collected from both B2B and B2C marketing leaders and consumers.



The full report is available at https://www.franklinmadisondirect.com/directmailreport.



Today's top brands are leaning into proven strategies that combine innovation, data-driven insights, and omnichannel alignment to capture target audience attention and drive response. Direct mail, backed by its increasingly strong track record and growing consumer sentiment, holds its place as a high-impact channel in this mix.



The 2025 benchmark report shows that when mail is tested, personalized, and seamlessly integrated with digital channels, both marketers and consumers see the difference.



* Direct mail beats digital: At least half of respondents believe direct mail is more effective than digital marketing in driving key objectives.



* The mail channel is a consumer favorite: direct mail is the second most enjoyable form of advertising (second only to TV/video streaming).



* Omnichannel strategies drive performance: 97% of respondents report that integration positively impacts campaign performance.



* Budgets follow performance: 87% of marketers plan to increase or maintain their direct mail budgets over the next 12 months.



About Franklin Madison Direct



Franklin Madison Direct, formerly SeQuel Response, is a leading direct response advertising agency, providing performance-driven marketing solutions to help consumer and insurance brands reach their best audience and achieve exceptional growth. Franklin Madison Direct is ranked as a top marketing agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.



