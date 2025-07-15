News: Radiodetection and UTTO Elevate Utility Locating with Integrated Field Intelligence | CitizenWire

BRISTOL, England /CitizenWire/ -- UTTO's Locate Assurance® now integrates into Radiodetection's Locate Performance Management™, delivering advanced data-driven solutions and driving the industry forward. This strategic collaboration delivers real-time quality checks, in-depth data analysis and highly accurate mapping for utility locators. The unique system verifies, tracks and manages every locate, leading to improved accuracy, validated mapping and a proactive approach to preventing damages.



Suitable for organizations with teams that require data-driven insights, this integration builds confidence in the field, recognizes top performance, and supports critical field work.



Key Benefits for Users:



* Real-Time Quality Checks: Instantly validate every locate in the field for improved accuracy and reliability.



* Proactive Damage Prevention: Prevent utility strikes before they happen - with a system that prioritizes safety, reduces costs, and raises locate performance standards.



* Survey-Grade GNSS Integration: Ensures accuracy is an end-to-end concept. Highly accurate location devices, coupled with the tools to verify correct use, vastly improve the accuracy of mapping points.



* Seamless Esri GIS Integration: Cloud-based, direct integration with Esri GIS for easy data updates. Once users are satisfied with the accuracy of their digital maps and collected data, updates can be seamlessly pushed to their central GIS system.



* Enhanced Skills and Recognition: Real-time feedback reinforces best practices and enables organizations to acknowledge and reward excellence.



* Smarter Locate Confidence: Advanced analytics and intuitive tools help technicians validate their work and make confident decisions on-site.



Executive Perspective



"This integration marks a pivotal moment for the industry," says Tom Turner, Radiodetection's Product Management & Marketing Director. "By integrating Radiodetection's trusted locating technology with UTTO's advanced analytics, customers can go beyond locating buried infrastructure - they can now validate locate quality in real time, reduce risk, and drive smarter field decisions. This is what the future of damage prevention looks like."



Alan Haddy, CEO of UTTO, said, "We're not just giving technicians better tools - we're creating a support system that helps technicians succeed every day, building skills, increasing locate precision and feeling empowered in their role. This is how we move the damage prevention industry forward."



Availability



The enhanced system will be available to new and existing Locate Performance Management customers in the coming weeks. More details on features and launch timing will follow soon.



Looking Ahead



This technical collaboration is just the beginning. Radiodetection and UTTO are committed to ongoing innovation and plan to deliver further exciting solutions to the locating and mapping industry, continuing to set new benchmarks for precision, efficiency, and safety in underground infrastructure management.



About Radiodetection:



Radiodetection is a global leader in developing and supplying innovative test equipment for locating and inspecting underground infrastructure. Its products help utilities, contractors, 811 technicians and professionals worldwide improve safety, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.



About UTTO:



UTTO is a U.S.-based tech pioneer offering enterprise digital solutions for underground damage prevention and surveying, with advanced mapping, quality assurance, and immersive VR training tools. Learn more at https://utto.com/.



Contact:



Alberto Iaccarino, Radiodetection - Product Manager, Alberto.Iaccarino@spx.com, Wendy Hart, Radiodetection - Marketing Manager, Wendy.Hart@spx.com, Annie Burns, UTTO - SVP Strategic Alliance & Behavioral Psychology, Annie@utto.com



