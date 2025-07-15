News: CFD Companies’ Support of Social Media Marketing Validated by Adviser Appearance at Jolt! Conference | CitizenWire

KOKOMO, Ind. /CitizenWire/ -- CFD Companies' efforts to support adviser marketing were validated recently when CFD affiliated financial adviser Rachael Camp was a featured panelist at the 2025 Jolt! Conference. Social media marketing remains prohibited at many financial services firms, but CFD has calculated that the extra regulatory burdens are a part of providing exceptional service to CFD affiliated financial professionals.



"There is significant effort by the home office to maintain an environment where our financial professionals can leverage modern marketing without stepping out of line. It's not easy, but we never want to be a reason why our advisers and professionals struggle to grow their business," said Brent Owens, President of CFD Companies.



The Jolt! Conference is a three-day event hosted by marketing firm Snappy Kraken. As a featured panelist, Ms. Camp shared her experiences using digital tools to foster connections and business growth. The success she has achieved in just three to four years on the platform X (formerly Twitter) is remarkable.



Reflecting on her relationship with CFD, Ms. Camp said, "The encouraging thing to me is that it's clear that CFD wants to be a partner in my growth, both professionally and personally. I'm sure I could ask for things where the answer might be 'no,' but my experience has generally been, 'Well that's interesting, let's look at the regulation and figure this out.'"



Camp will also be taking the main stage at CFD Companies' annual fall conference this September. The conference is expected to draw over 250 financial advisers who wish to foster growth and innovation. It is also open to non-CFD advisors who are serious about practice growth. It will take place in CFD's home office auditorium. There is no charge for financial advisers to attend, but space is limited.



CFD Companies is home to a fully independent Broker/Dealer and RIA that believes individuals are best served by a financial professional who possesses the freedom to implement personalized planning and investment strategies. The CFD Companies operate on the premise that an adviser's Broker/Dealer and RIA should act as a partner and resource network, empowering adviser-client relationships through trust, innovative support and a shared commitment to mutual growth.



To learn more about that commitment and the future of your business in partnership with CFD, visit https://www.joincfd.com/cfd-focuses-on-building-community-with-financial-professionals.



