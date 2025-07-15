News: Meet a Scientologist Builds Aussie Dreams with Mike and Jonny Hibbard | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring homebuilders Mike and Jonny Hibbard, premiering July 15, 2025.



MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Australian twin brothers and homebuilding titans Mike and Jonny Hibbard took their family business to new heights. But what they're most proud of is helping fellow Aussies achieve their dreams of homeownership.



ABOUT MIKE AND JONNY HIBBARD



Mike and Jonny Hibbard are the third-generation leaders of Hibbard Homes, an Australian homebuilding company founded by their grandfather nearly 60 years ago. While initially hesitant to join the family legacy, they ultimately embraced the challenge of leading the business. With L. Ron Hubbard's Administrative Technology as their foundation, the brothers have streamlined operations, improving efficiency and setting new standards in the market.



They've built a reputation for making quality homes more affordable, while delivering standout customer care-including a free 24-hour emergency repair line that supports homeowners long after move-in. Their work has helped thousands of Australians achieve homeownership, laying the groundwork for families across New South Wales.



ABOUT SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK:



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.



The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



