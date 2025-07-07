News: New Book Explores Public Support for the Replacement of the Current Income Tax System | CitizenWire

Bipartisan support for a new tax system opens the door for tax reform beyond the Big Beautiful Bill

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- It's been 250 years since the first tax revolution. Media Arts Institute, a Seattle-based media company, has just released a new book, "Tax Revolution 2.0, Let's Get Rid of the Income Tax" (ISBN: 979-8288643385; paper) by media consultant and researcher Rich Germaine.



The book examines multiple options for replacing the current income tax system beginning with an overview of the income tax origins. With comparisons to the first Tax Revolution that took place in Boston Harbor on December 16th, 1775, "Tax Revolution 2.0" examines the case against the income tax and how to eliminate it.



Other sources of government revenue are considered like wealth tax, tariffs, land value taxes among others, with a strong case made for complete elimination of the current system that would be replaced by a national consumption tax.



A national consumption tax could eliminate the income tax, payroll taxes, corporate tax, capital gains tax, gift and inheritance taxes. The same amount of money needed for government programs could be raised with other creative solutions including the national consumption tax.



This means that workers would bring home 100% of their income, and the American economy could see an increase in foreign investment in a tax-free business environment.



The author lays out a plan for the transition to a new tax system that could be made smoothly, and how other governments and states that have no income tax are prospering. Presently most of the states already collect sales tax at the retail checkout, so adding a line item would be a simple computer entry.



The author proposes that without an income tax system, there would be no need for the 16th amendment and the IRS. The new system could be administered by a new section of the Treasury Department.



The big hurdle is public support to convince policymakers and congressional leaders that this kind of revolutionary reform is possible. The book includes highlights of a recent national survey among registered voters. The survey, conducted in June 2025 by Quantus Insights and commissioned by the National Tax Research Committee, reveals a bipartisan majority support for the replacement of the current system with a national sales tax while abolishing the IRS.



Media Arts Institute LLC is a media company specializing in online marketing, audiobooks and advisory services.



The author, Rich Germaine, is a 40-year media veteran with experience in radio, TV and the motion picture industry. Rich has also coordinated national and regional research projects working in cooperation with the Gallup Organization and for the White House Conference on the Family.



