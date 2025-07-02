News: New Book ‘Rigged: The Misadventures of a Classic Wooden Sailboat’ Chronicles a Lifetime of Maritime Mishaps and Family Memories | CitizenWire

VICTORIA, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Tony Cond, a retired Royal Canadian Navy Marine Systems Engineer and lifelong sailor, shares a collection of personal stories in his new book, "Rigged: The Misadventures of a Classic Wooden Sailboat" (ISBN: 978-1779622808), released June 2025 through Tellwell Publishing. The book captures decades of misadventures, quiet triumphs, and family traditions centered around a classic 1947 wooden boat named Rufus.



Born in southern Ontario and raised on the waters of the Muskoka Lakes, Cond's lifelong connection to sailing began with summers spent navigating the challenges of boat ownership. "Rigged" follows the often humorous, sometimes frustrating, and always meaningful relationship between a family and their boat - a vessel that would ultimately weave itself into the identity of those who cared for it.



Set in Ontario and British Columbia, "Rigged" speaks to readers beyond the sailing community. It's a story for anyone who has wrestled with a passion project, weathered its surprises, and found the experience shaped who they are. With a blend of dry humour and thoughtful reflection, Cond invites readers to share in the lessons and laughs of a life spent on - and sometimes under - the water.



Tony Cond lives in Victoria, B.C., with his wife Debbie. When not consulting in the marine sector, he enjoys sailing, restoring classic vehicles, and gardening.



"Rigged: The Misadventures of a Classic Wooden Sailboat" is now available through major online book retailers.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Tony Cond



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/bAlkesT



Genre: Memoir



Released: June 2025



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779622808



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

