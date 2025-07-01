News: Street Media Group Wins Advertising Contract with the City of Fort Collins | CitizenWire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Street Media Group, a leading out-of-home advertising provider in northern Colorado, has been awarded a multi-year contract with the City of Fort Collins, Colorado. The agreement allows Street Media Group to market and sell out-of-home advertising space on Transfort's public transit amenities, including buses, bus stop shelters, and bus stop benches.



The addition of 448+ advertising opportunities throughout Transfort's public transit system further solidifies Street Media Group's footprint in northern Colorado. The amenities made available for advertising in Tranfort's system include 39 buses, 224 shelter posters, and 121 benches. Bus routes and stops thoroughly cover Fort Collins, with other regional stops in Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, and Boulder. The expansive coverage offers advertisers exciting new demographics in the Front Range, capturing thousands of impressions every day.



The agreement also allows large format ads to be displayed on a portion of the bus fleet, marking an attractive new revenue share potential for the city. These oversized products offer considerably more advertising space than standard options traditionally permitted on the street and curb sides of the bus.



"We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity. Transfort's inventory offers incredible coverage throughout Fort Collins, allowing advertisers to reach more local area consumers for the first time in years," said Matt Wells, Sales Manager at Street Media Group. "Word has spread quickly, and we're already fielding calls from excited clients. Street Media Group is committed to making Transfort's inventory one of our defining product lines in northern Colorado for years to come."



Street Media Group distinguishes itself through comprehensive service offerings, including free creative design, competitive rates, and flexible advertising options. The company's latest development underscores its dedication to providing advertisers with effective solutions for building brand awareness and reaching target audiences.



About Street Media Group



Street Media Group is an established leader in the out-of-home advertising industry, known for its strategically located inventory and commitment to impeccable service. The company specializes in providing top-of-mind awareness solutions through premium billboard locations and innovative digital advertising options.



