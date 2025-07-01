News: Frank Residences Partners with the Alzheimer’s Association | CitizenWire

July 10 Workshop Offers Tools, Connection Strategies, and Research Insights for Families Navigating Caring for Someone with Dementia

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Frank Residences, a non-profit senior living community known for its integrated memory care, is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to host a "Care for the Caregiver" Workshop on Thursday, July 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. at One Avalon Avenue, San Francisco.



The free event is designed to support family caregivers who are navigating the emotional and practical complexities of dementia. Attendees will gain effective tools for managing stress, hear about memory care options available at Frank Residences, and learn about the latest advancements in dementia research.



"This partnership with the Alzheimer's Association reflects our shared mission to support both those living with dementia and the families who love them," said Rob Sarison, executive director at Frank Residences. "No one should feel alone on this journey."



Amy LaGrant, sales director and gerontologist at Frank Residences, will open the workshop with her TED Talk and share personal insights on maintaining connections through cognitive decline. Drawing from her own experience, including the story of creating a pretend business with her father as a way to foster purpose and engagement, LaGrant will illustrate how empathy and creativity can transform the caregiving journey.



Workshop Highlights:



* Opening remarks by Amy LaGrant, sales director and gerontologist with Frank Residences



* Emotional resilience tools and stress-reduction strategies for caregivers



* Updates on Alzheimer's research and care innovations



* Overview of the integrated memory care model and newly expanded capacity



Memory Care That Feels Like Family



Frank Residences' hallmark approach is integrated, inclusive, and relationship-centered. Memory care residents are not separated from the broader community; they participate in campus-wide activities and live in beautifully designed residences that feel like home.



This model is especially meaningful for couples navigating different levels of care. Frank Residences offers families a rare opportunity to remain under one roof-sometimes just across the hall from one another-without sacrificing elegance, dignity, or connection.



"This allows for spouses to commingle and be close by; in most other communities, they are in separate buildings, and it can be hard to be there every day," added Sarison. "That kind of closeness brings peace of mind that's hard to find elsewhere."



EVENT DETAILS



Care for the Caregiver Workshop



Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025



Time: 4-5 p.m.



Location: Frank Residences, One Avalon Ave., San Francisco



RSVP to the event at https://frankresidences.org/about-us/events/.



ABOUT FRANK RESIDENCES:



Frank Residences, part of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), is a non-profit senior living community offering 113 assisted living apartments and 66 memory care suites. Since opening in 2020, it has redefined aging with person-centered care, hospitality-grade amenities, and inclusive programming for residents at all stages of cognitive health. For more information, visit https://frankresidences.org/.



ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION



The Alzheimer's Association leads the way in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Through nationwide education, advocacy, and partnership, the organization empowers families and advances breakthroughs in dementia science.

Learn More: https://frankresidences.org/

