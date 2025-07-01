News: Class Valuation’s Melinda Lesinski named to HousingWire’s 2025 Women of Influence list | CitizenWire

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Executive Vice President, Head of Operations Melinda (Mindy) Lesinski has been named to HousingWire's 2025 Women of Influence list. HousingWire's Women of Influence program was launched in 2010 to recognize women making notable contributions to both their businesses and the industry at large, with a specific focus on contributions during the most recent 12 months.



Lesinski joined Class Valuation in September 2024 and quickly emerged as a leader with dual mastery of appraisal and mortgage operations, propelling Class Valuation's evolution as a market leader in technology-enabled valuation services. Since joining the company, Lesinkski has led a sweeping operational overhaul, merging disparate systems, processes, and teams into one unified framework. Her strategic, process-driven leadership and commitment to building a culture of collaboration have transformed the Operations team into a single, high-performing unit.



With more than two decades of hands-on experience across lending institutions and appraisal management companies, she's held senior operational roles at Chase, Solidifi, Valuation Connect and now Class Valuation. This breadth of experience equipped her to unify siloed groups into a team that embraces innovation and delivers consistent, elevated service.



Her leadership style is grounded in transparency, empathy and execution. From a young appraiser in her early twenties navigating a male-dominated field to an accomplished executive championing equity and inclusion, her mentorship underscores her commitment to shaping the future of Class Valuation and the broader valuation ecosystem.



Beyond her role at Class Valuation, Lesinkski is a dedicated mentor and advocate for women in real estate finance. She plays an active role in the nonprofit Women Empowering Women, where she guides and supports rising female professionals. Additionally, she has been involved with the Junior League of Greater Lakeland for more than a decade, contributing to numerous community projects and leadership initiatives to advance its mission of empowering women to drive meaningful, lasting impact in their communities.



"HousingWire Women of Influence honorees are leading meaningful progress across the housing economy, with influence spanning mortgage, real estate and the entire homeownership experience," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "They're driving real results at some of the industry's most impactful organizations."



"Mindy isn't just leading change - she's creating cohesion, setting standards and redefining excellence across the organization," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "Under her leadership, Class Valuation has established more transparent processes, fostered collaboration and championed technology-driven workflows. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments here and grateful for this external recognition of her excellence and leadership by HousingWire."



About Class Valuation:



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.



Learn More: https://www.classvaluation.com/

