News: CCHR Exhibit Exposes Psychiatric Abuse Amid National Inquiry Into More Than 2,000 Patient Deaths | CitizenWire

As the UK investigates systemic mental health failures, CCHR's traveling exhibit reveals the human cost of coercive psychiatry

LONDON, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) placed its Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit in the heart of London in Cavendish Square, timed to coincide with the Lampard Inquiry-the first public investigation into deaths in the UK's mental health system.



The exhibit exposed a hidden side of psychiatry that too often goes unacknowledged. Hundreds toured the exhibit-from students to social workers, nurses, families and survivors. Each left with a new, often stunned, perspective.



"This is shocking, patients deserve respect and good treatment rather than those horrible acts," said one visitor. Another called it "a real eye-opener," decrying the alliance between psychiatrists, pharmaceutical companies and media to keep abuses hidden. One nurse from Essex, who works alongside two psychologists, said she found the exhibit incredible and planned to take the information back to her colleagues and follow the Lampard Inquiry more closely.



Visitors found the exhibit didn't just educate-it validated their own experiences. One woman, whose brother had been diagnosed as schizophrenic, shared her family's painful journey through a system that failed them. Another, a survivor of childhood abuse, was involuntarily committed after speaking out. In her words, she had been "numbed by drugs, upset and abused," with psychiatric medication forced on her. Seeing the exhibit, she said, inspired her hope and determination "to see justice all the way."



Speakers addressed the crowd with powerful testimony. One advocate declared, "I stand here today for every person who was told their sadness was a disease. For every teenager handed a bottle of pills instead of a listening ear. For every soul who sat alone in a locked room, medicated against their will. And for every survivor who dared to say: 'No more.' The psychiatric industry would have us believe that being human is a disorder. They call it care. But what kind of care begins with force? What kind of healing demands silence, submission, sedation? The fight we are waging is not against medicine itself-it's against a system that forgot the meaning of healing."



While the Lampard Inquiry is drawing national attention to longstanding psychiatric failures, CCHR's exhibit lays bare how these failures are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a systemic problem: a model of care built on force, sedation and silence. The inquiry, investigating over 2,000 deaths in the Essex mental health system, reveals appalling delays in justice for grieving families and highlights "institutional defensiveness" obstructing truth and accountability.



The CCHR exhibit called for informed consent, alternative solutions to emotional distress, and accountability for the industry that inflicts harm under the guise of "treatment."



"Thank you for raising awareness. Appalling that this is still happening!" wrote one guest. "Society needs such an awareness in today's world," said another.



Founded in 1969 by psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz and the Church of Scientology, CCHR continues to expose psychiatric abuse globally. In the UK, the organization remains committed to ensuring the public knows the whole truth and their rights within the field of mental health. https://www.cchr.org/

Learn More: https://www.cchr.org/

