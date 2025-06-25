News: MB Metals Tubing & Pipe Expands Global Steel Supply Capabilities from Bellevue, WA Headquarters | CitizenWire

BELLEVUE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- With increasing demand for high-quality structural and mechanical steel products across industries, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is standing out as a trusted global supplier of steel tubing, pipe, and related components. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company provides a wide range of steel tubing solutions to customers throughout North America, Asia, and Europe, delivering consistent quality and competitive pricing backed by decades of industry experience.



MB Metals Tubing & Pipe specializes in carbon and alloy steel tubing, mechanical tubing, structural pipe, and precision-cut components for OEMs, distributors, and manufacturers in construction, agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors.



"Our global footprint is supported by our local expertise," says a spokesperson for MB Metals. "From our base in Bellevue, we manage complex international shipments with the reliability and precision our clients expect."



Products and Capabilities Include:



* Carbon steel tubing (round, square, and rectangular)



* Structural pipe and mechanical tubing



* Cold drawn and hot finished seamless steel tubing



* DOM (drawn over mandrel) tubing



* Cut-to-length services, sourcing, and global shipping



With a strong inventory and relationships with mills and processors worldwide, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe helps businesses secure the steel they need-on time and on spec.



Global Reach, Local Responsiveness



Serving both domestic and international markets, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers to clients across:



* The United States and Canada



* East and Southeast Asia - including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam



* Europe and the Middle East - supporting manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and Turkey



* South and Central America - with growing exports into Mexico and Brazil



The company leverages multi-port logistics, custom documentation services, and compliance expertise to ensure smooth international transactions and efficient supply chain support.



Why Choose MB Metals Tubing & Pipe:



* Decades of experience in steel sourcing and supply



* Proven global logistics and export expertise



* Access to both standard and hard-to-find sizes and grades



* Competitive pricing with scalable volume capacity



* Personalized support from a Bellevue-based sales and operations team



Whether you need custom lengths of DOM tubing or full-container quantities of structural pipe, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe delivers reliability from sourcing to delivery.



About MB Metals Tubing & Pipe



Based in Bellevue, WA, MB Metals Tubing & Pipe is a global supplier of high-quality steel tubing and pipe products, serving customers in industrial, construction, agricultural, and infrastructure markets. With strong global sourcing channels, just-in-time delivery options, and technical expertise, the company is committed to helping clients around the world get the steel products they need-fast, accurately, and cost-effectively.



Learn more: https://mbmetalstubingandpipe.com/



Learn More: https://mbmetals.com/

