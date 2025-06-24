News: MocPOGO Pokémon GO Spoofer Launches ‘Go Catcher’ – Auto Catch Without a GO Plus+ | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Say goodbye to manual catching and expensive hardware. MocPOGO, the all-in-one pokemon go spoofing solution for Pokémon GO players, has officially released "Go Catcher," its newest feature that replicates the Pokémon GO Plus+ device - letting trainers catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops automatically, right from their phone.



No more Bluetooth syncing. No more button pressing. With Go Catcher, everything is handled within the app - giving players an effortless and efficient way to play the game while spoofing, walking, or simply relaxing.



WHAT MAKES MOCPOGO POKEMON GO SPOOFER DIFFERENT?



* Auto Catch Like a Pro



Automatically catches Pokémon and collects PokéStop items using virtual GO Plus+ simulation.



* Instant GPS Spoofing



Teleport anywhere in the world - attend global events, find rare spawns, or explore regions without leaving home.



* Realistic Joystick Movement



Simulate walking or biking with smooth, customizable movement - perfect for egg hatching and exploration.



* Safety First



Smart cooldown timers and movement limits are built in to help avoid detection by Niantic.



* No Root or Jailbreak



Works flawlessly on iOS and Android, with no technical setup required.



HOW TO USE MOCPOGO GO CATCHER



1. Download and install the MocPOGO Pokémon GO spoofer iOS app.



2. Tap the "Go Catcher" icon within the MocPOGO app to enable the feature.



3. Download and launch iWhereGo Genius, which installs a modded version of Pokémon GO.



4. Open on your iOS device. Navigate to Settings > Connected Devices and Services, then look under Available Devices. Tap to connect the virtual Pokémon GO Plus (Go Catcher) to start using it.



5. Choose your preferred spoofing mode in MocPOGO (Joystick, Two-spot, or Multi-spot).



6. Start playing - and let Go Catcher auto-catch while you explore virtually!



ABOUT MOCPOGO



MocPOGO is an advanced location changer and automation tool built specifically for Pokémon GO players. Designed for both iOS and Android, MocPOGO offers a full suite of features including GPS teleportation, joystick movement, and now, the powerful Go Catcher auto catch system. With a focus on user safety, simplicity, and performance, MocPOGO makes it easy for trainers to explore global locations, catch Pokémon automatically, and enjoy the game without boundaries - no root or jailbreak required.



Official Website: https://mocpogo.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PEn7MpMF3K



RELATED LINKS:



https://mocpogo.com/change-location/pokemon-go-spoofer-ios/



https://mocpogo.com/iphone-location-changer-app/



Learn More: https://mocpogo.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.