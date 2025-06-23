News: Meet a Scientologist Gets into the Spirit of Gourmet Burgers with Akio Kitaura | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring gourmet hamburger restaurateur Akio Kitaura. MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



After taking his first bite out of the iconic food of the West, Akio Kitaura set out to make his dream of crafting the very best hamburgers in Japan come true. By remaining faithful to a philosophy that states, "If you don't put your spirit inside, it's not a good product," his gourmet hamburger restaurants have been ranked the top in Japan for several years running and have been spotlighted in nearly 100 television and magazine features.



ABOUT AKIO KITAURA



Born in Tokyo, Akio Kitaura was unsure of his path after college until a chance visit to a hamburger restaurant in Australia sparked a passion that would shape his life's work. He launched Brozers' Hamburgers with his brother, aiming to blend the traditional American burger with Japanese craftsmanship. The name-a twist on brothers-was chosen to represent their partnership, with the Z symbolizing their determination to see their vision through to the end. From a single spot to five bustling locations, Brozers' now spans multiple neighborhoods, all serving up his signature gourmet burgers. Akio is now a revered mentor and uses his experience and business philosophy to guide his employees to become successful restaurateurs of their own.



ABOUT SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.



The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



