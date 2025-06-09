News: Optimal Blue Launches New Lead Generation Tool for Originators | CitizenWire

Capture for Originators helps lenders approach borrowers at the right time with 'makes sense' refinance scenarios

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced a new product that helps originators efficiently track and identify refinance opportunities so they can reengage borrowers with eligible refinance options at the right time. Available to Optimal Blue PPE users, Capture for Originators dramatically reduces the manual effort loan officers currently spend evaluating refinance potential by automatically analyzing entire portfolios each month and putting recapture opportunities directly into originators' hands.



"Instead of expecting originators to review all of their past clients to find refinance opportunities, we have given them a solution that automatically identifies an opportunity, provides pricing options and generates a presentation to the borrower," said Mike Vough, head of corporate strategy at Optimal Blue. "Capture gives originators an efficient, data-driven way to identify borrower savings and turn that opportunity into reality."



Capture for Originators goes far beyond basic rate alerts. It provides a user-friendly dashboard that surfaces closed loans with refinance potential, complete with break-even calculations for multiple scenarios, closing cost estimates and borrower savings analysis. By automatically factoring in lender fees and current pricing from the Optimal Blue PPE, Capture helps loan officers act quickly and accurately without spreadsheets or manual data pulls.



Once an opportunity is identified, Capture for Originators generates pre-filled borrower outreach emails that include an easy-to-read summary of available refinance options backed by the industry-leading accuracy of the Optimal Blue PPE along with a link to the lender's point-of-sale experience or borrower intake form. The tool also streamlines an originator's ability to evaluate new refinance prospects. Loan officers can input referral details directly within the Capture for Originators interface, as well as send an intake form directly to new prospects, making it easy to start the conversation with referred borrowers and instantly analyze their existing loan. An activity log tracks all borrower outreach history.



Developed in partnership with Uplist, a leading SaaS platform for the real estate industry, Capture for Originators includes all the data sources loan officers need to assess refinance potential. That includes automated valuation models (AVMs), county records and live pricing elements, including branch and originator margins and concessions - all integrated out of the box. With this data in place, lenders can deliver personalized refinance offers without the complexity and cost of managing external integrations or market-tracking tools.



"Our approach at Uplist is all about giving originators more efficiency and accuracy, and we are thrilled to partner with Optimal Blue to make these benefits accessible to more originators," said Jeff Bell, president of Uplist. "Rather than spending up to 30 minutes manually evaluating each loan and creating presentations, originators can now rely on Capture for Originators to identify refinance opportunities they might otherwise miss - and deliver them to clients with minimal effort."



To begin taking advantage of Capture for Originators, Optimal Blue PPE users should contact their Client Services representative or Sales@OptimalBlue.com.



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com.



