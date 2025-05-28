News: Secured Signing Gains Official Approval as Registered Remote Notary Technology Vendor in Indiana | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a leading provider of secure digital signing and online notarization solutions, announced its official registration as a Remote Notary Technology Vendor in the state of Indiana. This significant milestone allows Indiana notaries public to leverage Secured Signing's robust and user-friendly Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform to conduct secure and legally compliant online notarizations for individuals and businesses across the state.



Remote Notary Technology approval marks a pivotal moment for Secured Signing in helping modernize the way notaries public offer and provide their services in Indiana. By utilizing Secured Signing's platform, Indiana notaries can now offer their services remotely, eliminating the need for in-person meetings and providing greater convenience and efficiency for their clients. This advancement streamlines the notarization process for real estate transactions, legal documents, and other important agreements.



"We are thrilled to be recognized as a registered Remote Notary Technology Vendor in Indiana," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Indiana's forward-thinking approach to online notarization reflects the evolving needs of today's digital world. At Secured Signing, we are dedicated to empowering notaries with a secure, compliant, and user-friendly platform-enabling them to deliver trusted online services as demand continues to grow."



Secured Signing's Online Notarization platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to ensure a secure and legally binding online notarization process, including:



* Secure two-way audio-visual online meeting for real-time communication and interaction between the notary and the signing parties.



* Robust identity verification protocols to ensure the identity and authenticity of the signer.



* Tamper-evident digital certificates to protect the integrity of notarized documents.



* Secure storage and audit trails to maintain a comprehensive record of each notarization.



You can view the full list of Secured Signing notary features here: https://www.securedsigning.com/notary-software-features/.



Indiana notaries who choose Secured Signing will expand their service offerings, reaching a wider client base, and enhancing the overall efficiency of their practice. Their clients will not only benefit from the convenience of notarizing documents from the comfort of their own homes or offices but will also be saving time and travel expenses.



RON-certified Indiana Notaries interested in learning more about leveraging Secured Signing's RON platform are encouraged to:



* Request a personalized demo by contacting the Secured Signing sales team.



* Visit the Secured Signing website for detailed information about their RON solution and compliance with Indiana state regulations.



Secured Signing is proud to partner with Indiana notaries in this exciting new era of digital notarization, providing them with the tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world.



Secured Signing provides comprehensive and innovative digital signing solutions, specializing in secure online notarization, electronic signatures, and digital identity verification. With a commitment to security, compliance, and user-friendliness, Secured Signing empowers businesses and individuals to streamline their document signing processes and embrace the benefits of a digital future.



