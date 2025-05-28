News: New Joint and Spine Clinic to Open on Lutheran Home Campus in Arlington Heights | CitizenWire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Lutheran Home announced the opening of a new Joint and Spine Clinic on its campus, adding to the full spectrum of care and services conveniently offered. The clinic opens in June and provides innovative and interventional treatments for musculoskeletal pain. This first-of-its-kind clinic within a senior living community will offer both evaluations and treatments, eliminating the need for hospital visits for many procedures.



Led by esteemed physicians Dr. Sajjad Murtaza and Dr. Akash Jindal, the clinic will serve the residents of Lutheran Home as well as the broader Arlington Heights community. Dr. Murtaza, a double board-certified specialist in sports medicine and interventional pain, has a long-standing presence in the northwest Chicago area and helped establish the Spine Center at Northwest Community Hospital.



Lutheran Home's many services help residents with a full spectrum of care and services, including its MyRehab, which offers outpatient and short-term rehabilitation therapy. The new Joint and Spine clinic will work cooperatively with MyRehab, providing treatments in a light-filled environment that features private suites, a state-of-the-art therapy gym, atrium spaces, spacious living rooms and bistro-style dining.



"This clinic is designed to optimize therapy and work closely with the MyRehab physical therapy suite to provide customized, post-treatment plans," said Dr. Murtaza. "We want to educate the community on pain management options and introduce them to treatments that can significantly improve their quality of life."



The Joint and Spine Clinic will focus on identifying pain generators and addressing the root causes of pain through non-surgical, interventional medicine. The clinic will not offer opioids or chiropractic care but will instead provide advanced procedures such as diagnostic injections, EMG imaging and therapeutic interventions for spine and joint conditions. While imaging such as MRIs will be conducted at local hospitals, many treatments, including injections, will be available on-site.



"This new clinic is a perfect addition to our campus, offering residents and community members convenient access to outstanding doctors and cutting-edge treatments," said Jennifer Darnell, VP of Sales & Marketing at Lutheran Life Communities. "We are happy to offer these innovative treatments to enhance the health and wellness of our residents, and having these services available on-site means they can conveniently receive expert care."



SERVICES OFFERED AT THE JOINT AND SPINE CLINIC:



* Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection



* Lumbar Diagnostic Medial Branch Blocks



* Lumbar Facet Injection



* Lumbar Radiofrequency Ablation



* Joint Injections (Hips, SI Joint, Shoulders and Knees)



* EMG-NCV Test (Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Velocity)



* Cervical Diagnostic Medial Branch Blocks



* All procedures are done under fluoroscopic guidance.



Currently, 40% of patients at Dr. Murtaza's other clinics are seniors who receive physical medicine and rehabilitation. With a majority of residents at Lutheran Home experiencing at least one spine or joint issue, this clinic aims to meet a significant need. By bringing treatment directly to the Lutheran Home campus, residents and community members will benefit from a local, convenient resource.



"We have found that most patients are not even aware or have never been educated on what treatments are available for their joint and spine pain and the great outcomes they can have," said Dr. Murtaza. "We are looking forward to offering relief to Lutheran Home residents and to the community."



The clinic will begin with limited hours, and accepts most private insurance plans and Medicare. Patients will also have access to convenient communication methods, including text-based appointment updates and a secure HIPAA-compliant system for submitting insurance information.



Appointments at the Joint and Spine Clinic can be made by calling 312-757-4647 or visiting our website at https://mipainchicago.com/.



On June 10, Dr. Murtaza will lead a presentation at Lutheran Home to explain how the Spine and Joint's pain management physiatrists use evidence-based approaches to managing pain, enhancing mobility and improving your quality of life-all without the risks associated with narcotic medications. To RSVP and learn more, visit: https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/event/lutheran-home-spine-joint-relief-redefined/#FormBgAnchor



ABOUT METROPOLITAN INSTITUTE OF PAIN



Metropolitan Institute of Pain employs a fully integrated approach to your healthcare to ensure the precise evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of the cause of your pain. Our expert team of Board-Certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management Specialists will take the necessary time to effectively diagnose and explain the nonsurgical treatments available to you. https://mipainchicago.com/.



ABOUT LUTHERAN HOME



Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool and Jenny's Bistro, which is open to the public and serves gourmet food and beverages.



Lutheran Home invests in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care, supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. The memory support programming extends through end of life with care provided by a care team trained in dementia. It's Grace-Filled living. https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/lutheranhome/



