News: Fake GPS Anywhere: MocPOGO 50% Off for GO Fest 2025 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Pokémon GO Fest 2025 is lighting up cities like Osaka, Paris, and Jersey City, with rare spawns and global raids fans won't want to miss. Can't travel? No problem. MocPOGO's limited-time offer on its fake location app lets you join the action virtually wherever you are. MocPOGO is a clever Pokémon GO spoofer iOS tool that lets players explore the Pokémon GO world without leaving home.



WHAT IS MOCPOGO?



With simple controls like joystick movement and instant teleport, MocPOGO is a game-changer for anyone wanting to catch region-exclusive Pokémon or join global raids with no jailbreak needed, just smooth, safe gameplay on your iPhone.



MOCPOGO GO FEST 2025 DEALS YOU CAN'T MISS!



1. 50% OFF Limited-Time Discount and "Buy 1 Get 2 Free" Bundle



From May 29 to June 29, 2025, grab the iOS Quarter Plan at half price.



* Just use 50% off code: MOCFEST05.



* Buy MocPOGO for iOS, get MocPOGO for Windows & Mac absolutely free.



2. Lucky Draw - Extra Fun, Extra Rewards



* Up to 40% off coupons.



* A chance to win a month or lifetime license.



TOP FEATURES OF MOCPOGO



With MocPOGO, exploring the world of Pokémon GO gets a serious upgrade-minus the walking.



* Instant Teleportation



Jump anywhere on the map with a single click. Perfect for snagging region-exclusive Pokémon or joining global raids from home.



* Smart Search & Scan Tools



Scan your area to spot nearby Pokémon-see CP, IV, level, and spawn time. You can also search raids and gym battles by name, ID, or filter by tier and team to plan your next move like a pro.



* Simulated Walking Routes



Mimic real movement with custom paths and adjustable speeds-great for hatching eggs and keeping it realistic.



* No Jailbreak or Root Needed



MocPOGO works smoothly on both iOS and Android, no risky tweaks required.



* Bluetooth Mode for iOS



Go wireless. Spoof your location via Bluetooth without extra cables or third-party tools.



* Cooldown Timer



Stay safe with a built-in timer that prevents overuse of location jumps and helps avoid soft bans.



* GPX Route Import



Upload GPX files to set a smart, pre-defined route-simple and efficient.



* Historical Records & Favorites



Quickly return to your top hunting spots with saved routes and bookmarks.



* Joystick Navigation



Move naturally through the game using an on-screen joystick for precise, effortless control.



HOW TO FIND POKEMON NEAR ME AND ONE-CLICK TO TELEPORT?



* Download and install MocPOGO from the official website.



* In the top-right corner, tap the Pikachu icon, choose the first option to scan nearby Pokémon.



* Press "Go" to auto-navigate to their spots.



ABOUT MOCPOGO



MocPOGO is a location-spoofing tool designed for Pokémon GO players. It lets users spoof location on iPhone and Android to explore anywhere virtually, with features like teleport, joystick, and route simulation. No jailbreak or root is required. Safe, simple, and incredibly effective.



